Alert on the Increase in Type 1 Diabetes in Children and Adolescents | video | Nevision 14 San Francisco KDTV

Read the text

Recommend quantitytimes of teenagersWalk in front of the screenthere is a problemdiabetes at home.>> It should be half of the paintingvegetables.Dalia Gonalez with foodcorrect.depending on the organizationglobal health everMore countries are reporting more casesType 1 diabetes in children andteens.>> The first thing is to do a lotExercise, try to carry abalanced diet.mainly green leaf,After the less sweet fruitsApple and kiwi>> What is type 1 diabetes?>> It’s a disease when it isAncreas does not produce insulin.>> This nutritionist recommendsDo not completely remove some of themOur epic dishesculture, but give it a twistcorrect.>> There are also tortillasIf the bed.eating problemThe hamburger quicklyFrench fries are what causes moreMultiples.Even if we don’t have timeTo eat there are optionscorrect.There is also fast food.for young patients.Activities must be included>> Unfortunately, there is nohealing. a person with diabetesYou need to stick to the product.It is recommended that you do not ask about