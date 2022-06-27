Keys to studying the medical examination

Applicants to MIR 2022.

Although teachers expected that the percentage of physicians who repeat mir It may be lower compared to the previous call, and this is still an option considered by a large number of applicants, between 20 and 25 percent. An important decision that leads candidates to a Second preparation Where, according to the CTO Academic Director, Ferdinand Theresathey should dedicate Less time for theory and more practice.

as indicated medical writingwhen studying any subject, there is a first theoretical preparation that must be taken up in the first year “yes or yes”, to obtain enough knowledge To master subjects, subjects and diseases.

Once this first stage is completed, “Supplied with a lot of practical work”, the time allotted for the theoretical part can be significantly reduced. “You do not gain much knowledge other than what you absorbed earlier. When you study some theoretical concepts on a topic, you end up gaining general knowledge”, explains de Teresa.

How is the MIR repeater prepared?

Study focus Repeaters to MIR You should focus, he emphasizes, on Practical work with clinical questions and cases. “Medicine is learned by seeing patients. You have theoretical knowledge, but every patient you see involves recognizing a specific situation that you might not have known in theory, but that really stuck with you,” he continues.

An aspirant who once prepared for mir Thus, who has acquired a series of theoretical knowledge in the previous setting, has the opportunity “to go deeper and improve, and present the questions that make him open doors and Get out of that comfort zone Who has the knowledge.”

In short, according to de Teresa’s indications, the applicant facing the second preparation MIR should continue the study of theory, because he needs to continue to strengthen and increase that theoretical knowledge, but should devote more time to practical exercise, Ask questions, correct them and add knowledge.

If in the first setting, for example, approximately 70 percent of the time is devoted to theory and 30 percent to practice, in the second preparation, 40 or 50 percent is devoted to theory and practice between 50 and 60 percent. In our area reMIR . cycle We have fully adapted the methodology to this reality,” he recommends.

MIR Repeaters and the Emotional Factor

As for whether the second preparation requires the same effort and time as the first, Teresa says that with more experience and better time management, “it is easier to find a space to enjoy free time.” Yes in deed , Always within a requirement setting.

“In the end, it is a competition between thousands of doctors, and it is clear that those who work the most will have More options than the restprovided this work takes into account their physical strength, mental strength and emotional stability, something we also work at CTO a lot with students.”