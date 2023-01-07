The College of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences delivered 137 social service jobs for medical trainees

News from Chihuahua. –

The College of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua has offered 137 social service positions to trainee physicians who will begin working in the workplace, in pursuit of the well-being of Chihuahua residents.

The ceremony was carried out by the Academic Unit’s Secretary of Guidance and Publication. Social service places are distributed according to the average of each trainee and on this occasion the Minister of Health awarded 20 places, IMSS Well-being 22, IMSS Ordinary 11, Linkage and Research Programs 81 places, and the Military Hospital 3

It will be from 1 February 2023 until January 2024 when they start working in different parts of the state, to enhance their knowledge, skills and attitudes, by developing activities at the first level of care, public health and epidemiology. for the benefit of society.

As representatives of the government health services, they were present; Dr. Juan Manuel Granillo-Sales, Chihuahua Director of Quality and Health Education, and Francisco Virginia Rivera Rodriguez, Assistant Director of Education.

On behalf of IMSS, Dr. Martha Alejandra Maldonado Burgos, Coordinator for Corporate Planning and Communication, and Dr. María de Lourdes Hernandez Moreno, Coordinator of the IMSS Health Education Delegation and Wellness Chihuahua, attended.

For its part, metres. Julieta Juarez Cienfuegos, Program Officer for Social Work in the College of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and Dr. Ana Karen Navarro Acosta, Secretary of Extension and Publication, attended as co-chairs of the university’s programs and outreach.

It should be noted that the aim of the social service in the Faculty of Medicine is to contribute to preserving the health of the population, and to provide professional and high-quality services through public sector institutions, in the areas of health promotion, prevention and treatment of diseases. Rehabilitation and research.

A medical apprentice is a professional who, although still in the process of training, is able to provide an orderly and high-quality service to society, thus ensuring that every citizen asserts his or her right to health.