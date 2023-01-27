Ajax sacked Alfred Schroeder

Ajax indicated that they “no longer trusted further cooperation” with Alfred Schroeder, due to “the many missing points and lack of development in the team”.

ajaxa club in which the Mexicans are active Edson Alvarez s Jorge Sanchez. The Dutch coach was fired Alfred Schroederafter a 1-0 draw against Volendam Which means the seventh consecutive match without winning the “children of the gods” under his management, as the club considers that it “no longer trusts greater cooperation.”

“ajax He was suspended immediately Alfred Schroeder. The coach’s contract was valid until June 30, 2024, but will be terminated immediately. Many missed points and lack of team development are the main reasons for this decision. The club’s management no longer trusts greater cooperation, “it is informed ajax It’s a statement.

Another victory ajax in eredivisie Dated October 22, 2022, 4 to 1 vs and ywijk The aforementioned result was followed by a defeat against Eindhoven (1-2) tied Vitesse (2-2), Trustworthy (3-3), Nijmegen (1-1), Twente (0-0), Feyenoord (1-1) f Volendam.

Because of the above line, ajax Abandoned struggle along with Feyenoord At the top of the championship, as it fell to fifth place in the standings with 34 points, while the Rotterdam club maintains the lead with 41 points. It is worth noting that the Amsterdam entity is also far from the European centers, as the competition only gives an entry ticket to the top three.

Next duel in the league ajax It will be on Sunday January 29th before CarpentryWho currently occupies the thirteenth place in the Dutch Championship with 19 points.