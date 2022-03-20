Agamez breaks Marlon Lecona’s tire and defeats Vida Motagua at La Ceiba

2022-03-19

Welcome to the minute by minute match of Vida and Motagua! More: Table of positions of the National League of Honduras the game: Life 1-0 Motagua The end of the first half: Motagua loses 1-0 in La Ceiba against Vida Fernando Mira. The only goal of the fencing was scored by Colombian Rafael Agamez.

40′ Futile arrival to Motagua. Coconut trees do well in the defensive zone. 37′ GOOOOOOLLLLLIFE! A wonderful goal by Colombian Rafa Agmez after an exceptional display of coconut palms from the center of the defence. Live 1-0 victory for Motagua. 29′ Motagua’s Marcelo Santos has been booked for a foul against Juan Contreras. 24′ Phew … the savior of Pipo López; Carlos Mejia arrived, Marco finished but the one-handed coconut keeper saved his goal in a superb manner.

fifteen’ The relationship between Motagua and Vida continued in La Ceiba. 10Motagua tries to break through the Coconut Zone based on Iván López’s lead but the defense stops well. 5′ Vida arrives for the first time but Marlon Lecona misses and sends the ball to the corner kick. Motagua was saved. The start: Vida and Motagua play at the Siebino Stadium. Blues Nene Obando goes for the win. The teams go out into the field. Menni Obando and Fernando Mira greet each other on the benches. Motagua lineup: Marlon Lecona: Marcelo Santos, Denel Maldonado, Marcelo Pereira, Omar Elver; Hector Castellanos, Juan Delgado, Carlos Mejia, and Lucas Baldoncel; Evan Lopez and Angel Tejeda.

life alignment: Roberto Lopez, Carlos Argueta, Juan Pablo Montes, Marcos Velasquez, Ellison Rivas; Sergio Peña, Carlos Sanchez, Marvin Bernardez, Alex Aguilar, Juan Contreras, Rafael Agamez.

Motagua fans arrived in droves to the Ceibeño Stadium.