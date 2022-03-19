“As long as I’m the coach, the doors will open”

2022-03-19

Coach BarcelonaAnd the Xavi Hernandezreiterated his desire to lead his best teammate as a player, Leo Messia soccer player who left in the summer for Paris Saint-Germain. After the French national team was eliminated from Champions The league left a bad image in front of fact MadridNews was revealed that the Argentine’s father had held talks with the Blaugrana club to get his son back. Camp Nou next season. In light of this, asked cure That if Messi’s departure from Paris was possible, he could join their ranks in Spain, to which he replied without hesitation.

He replied: “He is the best in history and the doors of Barcelona will always remain open.” Hernandezadding. “As long as I’m a coach BarcelonaIt’s like he wants to come every day to watch the training sessions and talk to the coach.” However, he admits that at the moment this is not possible because he is linked to the French team, with whom he has a contract until next season. Barcelona and Real Madrid squad: Xavi Hernandez wants to slaughter Ancelotti in the Spanish classic “He is the best player in history, but today he has a contract with Paris Saint-GermainI think he signed for two years.” Remember that Leo He left at the height of the epidemic, the summer of 2021, when the stadiums in Spain were not yet open, so he did not say goodbye to his fans, cure I acknowledge.