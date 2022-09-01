After 3 months from Qatar, Byron Castillo was summoned by FIFA due to a Chilean complaint

The World Cup Qatar 2022 It’s around the corner and The Chilean national team is still dreaming of reaching the World Cup By administrative means at the expense of the Ecuadorean team.

3rd from Chile

This Wednesday, August 31, the last day of the month, Famous Chilean media outlet La Tercera Note that the Court of Appeal FIFA agreed to a date for the hearing that Byron Castillo (Ecuador) will have to present and defend himself against the accusation of his Colombian citizenship eventually.

FIFA The ANFP (National Professional Football Association) of Chile informed that the appointment was Next Thursday, September 15, will be held in Zurich (Switzerland), starting at 7:30 am (Peruvian time), 2:30 pm local time; According to the appendix El Deportivo de La Tercera.

Byron Castillo Affair: There Will Be a PDF Presence

The meeting will be attended by Peru. In addition to Byron Castillo and the ANFP, there will be representatives from the FEF (Ecuadorean Football Federation) and FPF (Peruvian Football Federation); The latter got into the novel after joining Chile’s claim, after they were eliminated by Australia in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

What is Shelley claiming in the Byron Castillo case?

what you ask for Chili pepper with case Byron Castillo These are the points of the two matches Ecuador won on the fieldIn the presence of a football player.

