June 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Actor Chris Evans has responded to whether he will date Shakira after her split from Pique

Actor Chris Evans has responded to whether he will date Shakira after her split from Pique

Lane Skeldon June 10, 2022 2 min read

2022-06-10

Chris Evansa 40-year-old famous American actor, talked about their controversial separation Shakira s Effects. The man who gives life captain America He was surprised in an interview to see the memes circulating on his social networks with the Colombian.

This is “La Traviesa”, the bar where Pique met his alleged lover

In an interview with Despierta America, Chris Evans I talked about the upcoming release of Disney’s Buz Lightyear Bar and also the link between it, Henry Cavill (Superman) and singer.

First, the actor joked about it and confirmed it Superman Yes I can win captain America In an alleged relationship with Shakira.

despite Chris Evans Not well versed in social networks, he said, he praised the coffee maker in front of the cameras. “I don’t spend a lot of time on social media, but it’s amazing,” he said.

Similarly, the journalist asked him if he would have an affair with the ex-partner of Effects He replied, “What if I go out with Shakira? Are you trying to communicate with her? Maybe, but I wouldn’t say it on camera,” he said between his laughs.

It is worth noting that last Wednesday, Chris Evans He met the press at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, and as expected, they didn’t miss the opportunity to ask him about the rumours.

Jennifer Lopez explains why she doesn’t want to share the Super Bowl show with Shakira

Shakira started following you on social media and the internet went crazy! Have you met her yet? ‘ asked a Univisión reporter for the representative.

See also  Dr. Polo will arrive with her new program

He replied, “No, I’ve never met her, but I’m a big fan.” Evans. The American added regarding whether he would participate in a video clip with Shakira And move the hips.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Juliette Torres poses with her back in front of the camera and lifts her mini dress to show part of her butt

June 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Shakira to the street! He went out in Barcelona in shorts and stood with the fans

June 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Shakira is really smiling, from ear to ear: the Colombian forgets her pain to take care of her father, Don William Mubarak

June 9, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Actor Chris Evans has responded to whether he will date Shakira after her split from Pique

June 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Kamala meets Harris at a dinner party with Abinadar Biden

June 10, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Meliá Submits Its Wellness Suggestion ‘Cancer Wellness’ • Online Plus

June 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Cuba explained the absence of 4 players in the team that traveled to Mexico – SwingComplete

June 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis