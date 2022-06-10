Actor Chris Evans has responded to whether he will date Shakira after her split from Pique

2022-06-10
Chris Evansa 40-year-old famous American actor, talked about their controversial separation Shakira s Effects. The man who gives life captain America He was surprised in an interview to see the memes circulating on his social networks with the Colombian.
In an interview with Despierta America, Chris Evans I talked about the upcoming release of Disney’s Buz Lightyear Bar and also the link between it, Henry Cavill (Superman) and singer.
First, the actor joked about it and confirmed it Superman Yes I can win captain America In an alleged relationship with Shakira.
despite Chris Evans Not well versed in social networks, he said, he praised the coffee maker in front of the cameras. “I don’t spend a lot of time on social media, but it’s amazing,” he said.
Similarly, the journalist asked him if he would have an affair with the ex-partner of Effects He replied, “What if I go out with Shakira? Are you trying to communicate with her? Maybe, but I wouldn’t say it on camera,” he said between his laughs.
It is worth noting that last Wednesday, Chris Evans He met the press at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California, and as expected, they didn’t miss the opportunity to ask him about the rumours.
Shakira started following you on social media and the internet went crazy! Have you met her yet? ‘ asked a Univisión reporter for the representative.
He replied, “No, I’ve never met her, but I’m a big fan.” Evans. The American added regarding whether he would participate in a video clip with Shakira And move the hips.
