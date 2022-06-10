June 10, 2022

Juliette Torres poses with her back in front of the camera and lifts her mini dress to show part of her butt

Juliet Torres.

Photo: Edgar Medel/Reforma Agency

The more sexy Yuliette Torres He intends to paralyze the hearts of his followers to succeed. mexican model She caused quite a stir by posting one of those hot postcards loved by her over 10 million followers on Instagram.

A few days ago, an attractive brunette showed off her daring and sensitivity by uploading a series of photos that she admired standing with her back to the camera, She wears a tight dress, which she lifts slightly to show part of her graceful butt.

“Sexy or funny? 🌸”, asked his fans at the bottom of the postcards which managed to accumulate more than 121 thousand likes and nearly 1900 comments.

massive body. With all the respect you deserveAnd the For me you are Queen Juliette Torres ‘ said one of the users.NiceAnd the Besides very sexy 🌹❤️ “, another confirmed.”The coolest legs and hips in Mexico 🍑🍑”, another one has been added.

This isn’t the first time Yuliette Torres has provided false images of her seductive anatomy in revealing fashion. Just a few weeks ago, Show her charm in a bodysuit that almost covers the most intimate part of her personality.

