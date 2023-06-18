June 18, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Activities related to the International Conference of Applied Sciences in Sport continue

Zera Pearson June 18, 2023 2 min read

Activities related to the International Conference of Applied Sciences in Sport continue

Taking advantage of the facilities of the Territory of Santos Modelo (TSM), those who attended the 1st International Congress of Applied Sport Sciences applied the knowledge obtained in the presentations given yesterday, and carried out various stations focused on vision and neurosciences.

Gonzalo Rodríguez, Head of Sports Science at Orlegi Sports, shared: “Achieving this international conference focusing on neurosciences is like a dream, because since I joined Orlegi Sports, one of the goals has been to be at the forefront of technological innovations. And in return to share it with Scientific community, this event is an example of both, we are at the forefront in terms of innovations and new technologies to get maximum performance out of our athletes, so we can share our knowledge.”

This international conference is organized by Orlegi Sports and NEURAR. Among the topics covered on the second day were the Brain Vision Training model, visual attention and perception, and the importance of protection in sports practice.

Regarding the activities with the members of the International Committee, he noted: “We have very interesting activities: presentations with senior professionals, round tables to share knowledge, a tour of TSM facilities, hands-on activities, etc., all this so that people who have an appointment, take an experience Unforgettable unique.

Regarding the application of applied sports science, he said: “Santos Laguna and Orlegia Sports are pioneers in Mexico in terms of neurosciences, which gives them a competitive edge over other clubs. The science applied to sports brings us innumerable benefits; it allows the athlete to achieve maximum performance.” As well as maintaining their athletic superiority.

See also  A website has been approved in China for suspecting antiviral treatment with traditional medicine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

What options do I have if I do not want to appear at MIR?

June 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

The Medical Sciences Branch in Cologne graduates new professionals

June 17, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The activities of the First International Conference on Applied Sciences in Sports started

June 17, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

A heat wave makes a church appear in Ketchula, Chiapas

June 18, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

So you can work in the US while you wait for authorization

June 18, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

With a short dress, Angela Aguilar shows that she has the best legs

June 18, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Activities related to the International Conference of Applied Sciences in Sport continue

June 18, 2023 Zera Pearson