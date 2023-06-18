Activities related to the International Conference of Applied Sciences in Sport continue

Taking advantage of the facilities of the Territory of Santos Modelo (TSM), those who attended the 1st International Congress of Applied Sport Sciences applied the knowledge obtained in the presentations given yesterday, and carried out various stations focused on vision and neurosciences.

Gonzalo Rodríguez, Head of Sports Science at Orlegi Sports, shared: “Achieving this international conference focusing on neurosciences is like a dream, because since I joined Orlegi Sports, one of the goals has been to be at the forefront of technological innovations. And in return to share it with Scientific community, this event is an example of both, we are at the forefront in terms of innovations and new technologies to get maximum performance out of our athletes, so we can share our knowledge.”

This international conference is organized by Orlegi Sports and NEURAR. Among the topics covered on the second day were the Brain Vision Training model, visual attention and perception, and the importance of protection in sports practice.

Regarding the activities with the members of the International Committee, he noted: “We have very interesting activities: presentations with senior professionals, round tables to share knowledge, a tour of TSM facilities, hands-on activities, etc., all this so that people who have an appointment, take an experience Unforgettable unique.

Regarding the application of applied sports science, he said: “Santos Laguna and Orlegia Sports are pioneers in Mexico in terms of neurosciences, which gives them a competitive edge over other clubs. The science applied to sports brings us innumerable benefits; it allows the athlete to achieve maximum performance.” As well as maintaining their athletic superiority.