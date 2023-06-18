June 19, 2023

The SLP government is seeking to rehabilitate the building of the UASLP Faculty of Science

June 19, 2023

state governor Ricardo Gallardo Cardona Recognition of debts owed to Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi She confirmed that it will be settled through the implementation of some public works such as the rehabilitation of the Faculty of Science building and even the construction of a new car park.

“I have already had various talks with the rector, we are going through many conversations, we have to support them on the issue of the building that had structural problems, we will support them, we will fix it and condition it, there are many things we will do,” said the president.

He also said that the need to build a new car park had also been discussed “and we will do all this not because we owe money, but also because of the responsibility we have with the institution and with the same students who need support.”

He said that parking can be in the Faculty of Sciences itself, but if Rector Alejandro Zirminio Guerra himself says that it must be done elsewhere, it will be done where it is most needed and needed.

It must be remembered that, according to the President of the Higher House of Studies of San Luis Potosi, in the last cut, the Minister of Finance The state government already owes more than 130 million pesos to the UASLP, which is why it is sought that in this state of affairs the state administration should return what it owes to the corporation.

