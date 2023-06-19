June 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Roger Swidorowicz Medicine, Politics, and Health 2023: Roger Swidorowicz’s Guide to First Aid #90 – Medicine via myPod

Zera Pearson June 19, 2023 2 min read

Roger Swidorowicz, First Aid Guide #90
Move the casualty from the scene. Cover burns
from the face with sterile gauze or a clean cloth that opens holes for the eyes,
nose and mouth.
If there is no breath, start rescue breathing.
If the victim does not have a pulse, start CPR.
Immediately transport the victim to a medical center.

Fire burns
[Inicio]
If the person is running, stop them.
Put out the victim’s fire
cover her with a blanket, or something similar; Take care not to burn yourself.
You can also do this with water, sand, or earth. Don’t do that with a file
A fire extinguisher whose content is highly toxic.
If the hair catches fire, cover the face very quickly to prevent it
Extinguish the fire and remove the blanket immediately to avoid inhalation
Poisonous gases.
Once the fire is out, loosen and remove any clothing that is not attached to it
pests.
Apply physiological saline solution to the burn. area coverage
Burn with a bandage or bandage, then secure it with a very tight bandage.
loosely.
How to save victims in the event of a fire
If there is a build-up of smoke and gases, do the following:

#Spain #SpainMiami CaracasDentalDentistDentistDentistDentistsDentistsMedicineFirst AidRoger Swidorovich
https://twitter.com/rogerswidorowi2
https://drrogerswidorowicz.wordpress.com
https://roger-swidorowicz.com/wp/
https://rogerswidorowicz.com/blog/

Episode: https://www.spreaker.com/user/roger-swidorowicz/roger-swidorowicz-manual-de-primeros-aux_102
Podcast: https://roger-swidorowicz.com

See also  The Bogotá Planetarium has been updated to combine culture, science and art

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The SLP government is seeking to rehabilitate the building of the UASLP Faculty of Science

June 19, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Activities related to the International Conference of Applied Sciences in Sport continue

June 18, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

What options do I have if I do not want to appear at MIR?

June 18, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

4 min read

“Meta Wants To Flee Twitter And Other Tech Clicks In America” ​​| daily listening

June 19, 2023 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

Tamaulipas: These were the fantastic beast chariots that were secured for the Federation (photos)

June 19, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

“The Flash”: We explain the post-credits scene

June 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Incentive checks proceed by direct payment in the United States

June 19, 2023 Winston Hale