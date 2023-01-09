Accusation of the President of the French Federation, Zinedine Zidane | national teams

Arrived Saturday, January 7, the day when the future of the French team’s bench seats will be decided by a meeting with Noel Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation (FFF) and Didier Deschamps, the strategist who eventually beat back Zinedine Zidane who was His future as a coach awaits.

Everything happens at a crucial moment and just 24 hours after they certified Didier Deschamps as the official strategist continuing the World Cup process, they closed the door to Zinedine Zidane who still confidently awaits the call from Noel Le Graet, the one who never came and who never came. will not arrive. However, Zidane rejected the United States during the investigation of Greg Berhalter and selection of the national team coach.

Noël Le Graet was always in his head to endorse Didier Deschamps and when he did at the January 7 meeting, he exploded candidly with questions about Zinedine Zidane as a candidate to retain the post as head coach for the European Cup and the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In statements to RMC Sport, Le Graet confirmed that although the journalists put the former Real Madrid on the French bench, he indicated that it was not a message that was really studied.

“Zidane was always under the radar, you don’t have to tell stories. He had a lot of fans, some were waiting for Deschamps to leave. But who can seriously criticize Deschamps? No one can. You can always screw up a game,” said Noel Le Graet, who threw Words about Zinedine’s possible arrival in the Brazilian national team, “I’ve been here for 10 years, there haven’t been many problems. His departure generates clicks.”

He was more honest and tough with those questions about Zinedine Zidane’s future with a national team like Canarinha, “Zidane with Brazil? I don’t know, I’d be surprised. He does what he wants, it’s none of my business. I’ve never seen, never thought about A break with Didier Deschamps. This does not correspond to anything. Some journalists need to change or innovate because they don’t know what to write and would rather say bad things than good. Honestly, those who previously condemned never let me out. For Zidane and the Brazilian national team, I I don’t care at all, let him go wherever he wants! He can go wherever he wants, to a club… of the national team, I can’t believe it as far as it is concerned (…) If Zidane had tried to call me? Of course not, I wouldn’t have even picked up the phone. Find another club? Make a special program for it to find a club or national team. Phone, this is how honest the FFF president is. F.