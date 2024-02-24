Academics from the UA participated in the International Health Sciences Education Conference – CIECS 2024

The initiative included the presentation of four research works by academics from the faculties of medicine, dentistry and health sciences, at the San Joaquin campus in Santiago.

University of Communications of Antofagasta.- About 400 health educators from Colombia, Spain and Chile attended the International Conference on Health Sciences Education, organized by the Faculty of Medicine of the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, the main focus of which was the exchange of knowledge and experiences on the education of health professionals. .

The University of Antofagasta was present at this important event with the distinguished participation of academics from the Department of Medical Sciences of FACMO, doctors Natalia Becerra Mellado, Natalia Ilanes Albornoz, Camilo Torres Contreras, Ariel Zuleta Ledesma, Rodrigo Fuentes Carvajal and the singer. Alberto Torres Belma, representing the Medical Education Unit. In addition, a collaboration was made with the academician from the Department of Obstetrics at FACSA, Dr. Janet Altamirano-Droguet.

During the day, teachers presented the following research and innovation projects to UA: Perception of academics from the Department of Medical Sciences of the University of Antofagasta on the importance of formative research, Desire to change academics from the Department of Medical Sciences regarding curriculum innovation, Ageism in healthcare: what is the perception Medical Students in Clinical Practice?, The Critical Incident Website: An Innovative Tool for Reflective Practice in Chilean University Students.

Professor Mag Alberto Torres Belma stated that “CIECS is part of the research activities in which the Medical Education Unit of the Department of Medical Sciences of our University participates annually and for 7 years, and this has made it possible to “consolidate a line of research in the field of teaching, as part of its work plan and the commitments acquired in the network Offices of medical education and health sciences in Chile.