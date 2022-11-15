A young scientist invites CetMar students to study science

Carla Padilla / Overwatch

[email protected] | Cove, BC

With the aim of motivating young people to study a career related to science and to eliminate the stigma that scientists are boring or old, the Science Club of the Center for Marine Technological Studies (CetMar) organized 11 lectures entitled “Boscando Signs of Life in an Alien Ocean.”

The lecture was delivered by Guillermo Adrian Chen-Canchi, a Ph.D. student in physical oceanography at Cicese who is currently collaborating as a co-student on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Project Dragonfly.

During his speech, the young man delved into astrobiology, the topic he is currently developing, as he was able to talk about an extraterrestrial ocean and a satellite called Enceladus, a moon discovered in 2006 that it contains hydrothermal vents.

“A hydrothermal vent is like a volcano, but instead of being on the surface, it is at the bottom of the ocean and these volcanoes have the potential to generate life. In fact, one of the most accepted theories to date is that the origin of life here on Earth was through hydrothermal vents.” “.

The young man of Maya descent called on young men to do so if they wished to pursue a scientific career, as he insisted that scientists are not boring people or that they only exist in a laboratory, but that they can discover incredible things.

“Because they realize that doing science is not as boring as many people think, and that we all have this ability to be a scientist, removing a little bit of the stigma that scientists are smart people and that they are born in a golden cradle and that they are only successful because they have some luck or something.” he explained.

scientific Club

For his part, José Pedro Arce Serrano, teacher and president of the science club on campus, confirmed that this educational space has a program of semi-annual conferences, aimed at promoting students’ scientific interest.

He noted that, in addition to this, there are other activities in the club, such as the creation of a digital newspaper within the student community, in addition to the fact that some of the technical jobs that are offered on campus are purely scientific.

“Here in Ensenada we have so many opportunities, because we have Cicese, we have the Institute of Astronomy, we have the Institute of Oceanographic Research, the UABC, we have so many things and sometimes we see it so common that we don’t know how lucky we are to have it,” he concluded. All these people, you have to take advantage of that.