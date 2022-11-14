First place at Tec de Morelia in the 2022 Basic Sciences National Student Event

Morelia, Michoacan (MiMorelia.com). – Students of the Tecnológico Nacional de México, Campus Morelia Technological Institutewon first place in National Student Event for Basic Sciences 2022 of TecNM implemented in Zihuatanejo by obtaining top marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

During the ceremony at the Technological Institute of Costa Grande, Team “Pony” achieved first place nationally, followed by IT Chihuahua with second place and IT Hermosillo third.

The Basic Sciences team at ITM consists of Gabriel Magana Rendon s Uriel Vladimir Alvarez Tapia Mechatronics engineer Julia Isabel Rascala Ponce de Leon biochemical engineering, Luis Enrique Heredia Pinon, A mechanical engineer and Carlos Cardona Cruz a systems engineer.

The winners passed the various stages: in the first stage, 220 technical experts and 13,644 students participated; In the next round, 100 technical experts with 800 students arrived and in the final 25 institutes and only 125 students.

The advisors are: Competition Coordinator, Salvador Aburto Pedulla Norma Liliana Sotelo García, Alma Lilia Denny Flores Tinoco, Desi Ramírez Finasco, Alejandro Aburto Pedulla, Oscar Javier González Pedraza, Saul Garcia Hernández, Hernández Rivera Rangel, President of the Academy, Gerardo Sepúlveda Valdés, Salomon Espinosa Romero and Yari Carmen Gaetan Cortez.

It must be remembered that in the 24th National Students’ Meeting (ENEC) in its 2019 edition the Tecnológico de Morelia also won first place and in the rest of the editions it always occupied the first places.