A surprising gesture from the Brazil U-20 national team players with the FIFA President at the award ceremony after the World Cup

Brazilian sub-20 player gesture with Infantino



The sub 20 . world Women’s football has come to an end in Costa Rica Spain in the new world champion After beating Japan 3-1. However, in addition to the young Spanish footballers, others who gave people something to talk about were also Brazilian national team players For what they did after the third-place match against the Netherlands.

After beating the Europeans 4-1, the Brazilians did well after reaching third place in the competition and they showed that During the birth of Masdalas. king Gianni Infantinothe president of FIFA, was responsible for decorating them and was there when the extraordinary episode occurred.

One by one the athletes walked onto the podium, shook hands with the coach and took the third place medal until One of them raised her arm and patted her head, to everyone’s astonishment.

Infantino was present at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup (Reuters)

after being surprised, Infantino burst out laughing when he saw the player’s gesture, who encouraged the rest of her teammates to do the same before the nearly 16,000 fans who attended the National Stadium. It should be noted that superstitious people say that touching the head of a bald man is a symbol of good luck.

“In the face of so much work, so many adversities, so many obstacles, I think it’s a group with a winning mentality and strength.”Brazilian coach Jonas Jureas noted.

After the victory, he said so Several of his players can be called up by the Brazilian national teamPia Sundhage, for the next World Cup, which will be held in 2023 in Australia and New Zealand: “I’m sure if she chooses our under-20 players, she will be very happy with what she will see.”

He scored the goals of the match that was held at the National Stadium in San Jose Anne Clara (9), gearing (59, 79 penalty) and J Fernandez (89) for Brazil and Rosa Van Goul (21) for the Netherlands, in a match in which the Brazilians missed a penalty kick.

Infantino was also present in the U-20 World Cup final between Spain and Japan (Reuters)

Meanwhile, Spain won the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica 2022 By defeating Japan 3-1 in the final, a victory that allowed them to get the World Cup for the first time and avenge the defeat suffered by Japan in the final four years ago in France.

“It would have been very painful, if you had lost a very large slab at the top again.” Against Japan, said Spanish coach Pedro Lopez. “I don’t like the word revenge because it’s like I suffered pain or something against Japan, I don’t have anything against Japan, on the contrary, it makes me a better coach,” he added.

United State s Germanywith Three titles each one is The teams that have won the most World Cups In this category, North Korea follows with a score of 2, Japan and Spain with one.

Read on