Tournament goal! Even Liga MX is crazy about the genius of Chivas and the person everyone is talking about

Chivas de Guadalajara’s big attack move to score the third goal with a 3-1 win over UNAM Pumas on Saturday night at Akron Stadium.Day 11 of the inaugural 2022 tournament drove everyone who watched it crazy, apparently from the Rojiblanca Community Manager. Even Liga MX itself and on social networks everyone is talking about this amazing goal.

The first team of the Holy Herd ruthless with its rival in turn Gigante de Zapopan packed and put together An amazing somersault, featured on the front page of this Sunday’s major Mexican sports newspapers. Diogo de Oliveira (3′) put Pumas ahead early, so The red and white comeback was fast, with goals by Jesus Orozco (15), Alexis Vega (38) and goalkeeper Gil Alcala (40) to decide everything in the first part of the match..

Las Chivas, who finally left behind the crisis of serious results that sank during the first nine dates of the calendar, In doing so, they tied their third win of the series to climb up places in the general classification of the championship And now they will be undergoing a sunflower test, because in their next presentation they will face the unveiling of Apertura 2022: Toluca, at the Nemesio Diez stadium.

Guadalajara had UNAM’s Dani Alves and Puma dance a Guadalajara drink with masterful play that ended with the goal against goalkeeper Gil Alcala after 40 minutes of the match.. A grand show of court supremacy after collecting over 20 touches, three heels and a screen. Everyone is talking about this “dog” the great target of Chivas.

Suggested by CM of the Flock once”Puskas‘, an award given annually by FIFA for the best goal in all the tournaments on the planet. But Liga MX wasn’t far behind either and delivered it far Good afternoon For rojiblancos fans When referring toBefore you go to sleep, we share with you the great purpose of Chivas“Statiskiks, a statistician for Mexican football, too Join the trend and ask their fans if they are facing: The goal of the tournament?

Media such as WRadio Deportes have also consulted with their community if we come across: Liga MX Goal of the Year? There were even those who devoted themselves to saying The number of touches, passes and even participants, as did user Omar Ortiz in his personal account.

