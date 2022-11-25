November 25, 2022

A prominent American researcher spoke about insects on Vasena

November 25, 2022

Dr. Ronald Keefe, Professor of Entomology and Director of the Indian River Research and Education Center at the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, gave a talk yesterday at the College of Exact, Natural, and Surveying Sciences in La En (Fasina).

held within the framework of the symposium. “Review of Insect Functions. Ecosystem Services and Positive Impacts in NEA Environments”, aimed at BSc students in Biological and cognate sciences from Facena. Dr. Cave is an eminent researcher who has taught courses and worked on biological control, pest management and biodiversity in different countries of the Americas.

He was director of the Central American Biological Control Center and has worked since 2002 on the Hayslip Biological Control Research and Quarantine Laboratory’s research program focusing on invasive insects.

During the symposium, Facena researchers who dealt with this topic also spoke; Doctor of Natural Sciences María Celeste Franceschini, Graduate of Biological Sciences, Professor and Doctor of Unne, Matías Dufek and Graduate of Biological Sciences, Professor and Doctor of Unne, Darío Larrea.

The activity was carried out in mixed mode; In person at Facena Graduate Classroom and through the college’s YouTube channel.

