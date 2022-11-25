November 25, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The first interdisciplinary meeting of Doctor of Sciences

The first interdisciplinary meeting of Doctor of Sciences

Zera Pearson November 25, 2022 1 min read

November 24, 2022

Directors
Juan Sebastian Geraldo Gutierrez
Jimena Geraldo Quintero

On Friday, November 25, the first interdisciplinary meeting of the Doctor of Sciences will take place, a program developed by agreement between the University of Caldas, the Technological University of Pereira and the University of Quindio.

The Director General of Doctors of Sciences of the three Universities, Luz Amalia Ríos Vásquez, explains that in this first meeting, students in the final semesters of the postgraduate course aim to present research projects, both in development and completed. In different fields of knowledge.. Presentation of Ph.D.

The meeting consisted of two presentation rooms: Research in Physics and Mathematics. Research in biology and chemistry. Places where doctoral professors and undergraduate students will participate.

This event is part of the range of activities carried out by the Graduate Program with the aim of promoting research training for students, in addition to being an entry point for the progression of self-evaluation of the PhD for the purpose of renewing the qualified record by the Ministry of Education. National.


See also  When is the best time of the day to exercise and lose weight faster?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Well-being and happiness at work increase productivity

November 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Science enters best when you tell a story and engage the reader

November 24, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Presenting the exhibition “Latino Women in Science” – Metro Puerto Rico

November 23, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

What is Thanksgiving (thanksgiving), what is its origin and why is it celebrated?

November 25, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

The first interdisciplinary meeting of Doctor of Sciences

November 25, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Houston got the biggest reward in World Series history – the full swing

November 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The heart of Bad Bunny celebrates the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York

November 24, 2022 Lane Skeldon