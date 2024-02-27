February 28, 2024

A course to assist veterinarians in designing professional development and personal well-being strategies

Zera Pearson February 27, 2024 1 min read

The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) and Hill's Pet Nutrition Foundation have created the certification Professional development and personal well-being To help the veterinarian create a roadmap for professional development and develop strategies to protect their health in these sometimes difficult times.

It is available free of charge to members of WSAVA member associations, thanks to the support of Hill's Pet Nutrition.

Content of the WSAVA Certificate in Professional Development and Personal Well-Being It will be delivered via video lectures from veterinary professional development experts, supported by case studies, a downloadable workbook, space for reflection, and links to further resources. As they progress through the modules, students will explore different ways to learn new skills linked to personal goals, create new habits, and track their progress. Commitment to the course will be assessed through questionnaires at the end of each module.

The content is designed to Be accessible to people with neurodiversity It is supported by the principles of wellbeing and self-care set out in the WSAVA Global Guidelines on Occupational Wellbeing.

You can register for the certificate at this link.

