January 8, 2023

A branch of the Cuban Academy of Sciences was established in Sancti Spiritus

Sancti Spíritus, Cuba, January 7 (Prensa Latina) Today, the central province of Sancti Spíritus is with a subsidiary of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (ACC), having been established here to contribute to local development, among other goals.

As it was known, the decision values ​​the background of the progress of science and technology so far and the results in creating new knowledge in this area of ​​the country.

In this activity, which was attended by Doctor of Sciences Luis Velazquez, President of the ACC, the National Prize of the Academy of Sciences 2021 was presented to Milades Ramos, pathologist at Camilo Cienfuegos Provincial General Hospital.

Likewise, Doctors of Science Enrique Rosendo Pérez and Juana María Remedios have been awarded the status of honorary members of the ACC, for their extensive experience and recognized contributions to the scientific advancement of the nation.

The two will hold the positions of coordinator and deputy coordinator for this subsidiary, respectively, while Adonis Rojas, who is also a Doctor of Science, will assume the position of secretary.

Science and innovation are priorities at the Sancti Spiritus Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, directed by Enrique Rosendo Pérez, which collectively achieve remarkable results in 2022.

Several provinces have these subsidiaries, including Santiago de Cuba, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Camaguey, and Ciego de Avila.

34 percent of the members of the ACC are women, the head of that scientific institution based in the Cuban capital told Radio Sancti Spiritus.

The Royal Academy of Medical, Physical and Natural Sciences of Havana (1861) preceded the current ACC – founded in 1962 -.

