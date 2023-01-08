Traces of Flag in Paraguay – ABC Revista

On January 9, 1921, in the residence of D.I. Andres Barbero, located at Avenida España 505, a meeting took place that hot morning attended by: Carlos Fiebrig, Adolfo F. Antúnez, Guillermo Tell Bertoni, Manuel Domínguez, Rodolfo Ritter, Marcial Bordas, Luis Migone, Leopoldo Benítez, Manuel Crosa, Emilio Hassler, Pedro Bruno Gugiari, Gerardo LaGuardia, Gustavo Crofato, Pedro M. Rodriguez, Arnoldo de Winkelried Bertone, Pedro Jorgensen. Physicians, natural scientists, botanists, chemists, agronomists, and sociologists proposed forming a scientific association to promote by all possible means the dissemination of knowledge of the physical and natural sciences, to incorporate as many adherents of the idea, and to publish articles to be named Journal of the Scientific Society of Paraguay.

over the years, Scientific Society of Paraguay Her activities were diversified, so published Journal of the Scientific Society of Paraguay. The library began by publishing two papers that were presented at the International Conference on the History and Geography of America, held in Asuncion, and then continued with a variety of papers reflecting the contribution of members of society to the national problems that were then related to the country, this is the only way to explain Campaign fortifications General Belyaev, because at that time the country was embroiled in conflict, or the dredging work of engineer Mario Mariotti, at a time when the government was interested in solving the problem of river navigation.

Scientific development certificate

With regard to the importance of this rescue for works that testify to the development of science in Paraguay, Dr. Antonita Rojas de Arias He highlights that “from the hand of Dr. José in Insafran and in the library of the Scientific Society of Paraguay since 1928 we have found historical remains to describe the national campaign against Hookworm or hookworm infection in Paraguay. The author recounts the three eras of hookworm control, initially highlighting, through evidence from colonial times, the clear identification of the gharani from Taste penetrates the feet and the treatment given by the natives to control them, already in the body of the afflicted individual, and confer right upon the value of ancestral knowledge in identification and effective remedies, long before Western science proclaimed its discovery.”

Rojas de Arias asserts that “this campaign against hookworm infection improved the health of the local population, which was reflected in increased exports. Showing the freedom that the Paraguayan flag already had at that time is the last comment of the journal’s editors on Dr. Insifran’s conclusions, a freedom we want As scholars preserved in times of scarcity or prosperity, free from ideological. or economic hypotheses.”

to me Paraguay National Economic Geography, Dr. Guillermo Tell Bertone Fabricio Vasquez He asserts: “It can be considered the first scientific technical contribution to the geography of Paraguay in the twentieth century. Steeped in theoretical debates in Europe and North America, the author builds a description and analysis of all the variables that play a role in the formation of national economic development. Although the focus is necessarily natural, due to the heritage family, but also because Paraguay’s economic matrix was also natural. With an encyclopedic invitation, the book has the advantage of integrating biophysical, climatic, historical, social and cultural elements, to describe and discover Paraguay’s productive potential.”

The digitization process was carried out according to technical standards, and implemented by a team National Archives of Asuncionunder the direction of Mr. Vicente Arrieta.

The Scientific Society of Paraguay currently has more than eighty members from various fields of science, committed to the dissemination of free scientific research as a necessary and inevitable component of the country’s development.

Books can be consulted and downloaded in http://sociedadcientifica.org.py/