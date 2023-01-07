La Jornada – Exceeds the registration of medical applicants at UBBJ in Nayarit

Tepic, nope. Pável Jarero Velázquez, in charge of the Federal Support Programs for Well-Being in Nayarit, announced the official record of 80 applicants for the study of Integrated Medicine and Community Health, an amount that exceeded the minimum number of 50 required to start the activities of the new. The Benito Juarez University Campus, which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised to open in San Andrés Milpilas, Huajíqueri Municipality, for the benefit of the people of that mountainous region and the indigenous peoples of the El Gran Nayar region.

He informed La Jornada that all applicants who, since last December, have registered in compliance with the invitation issued by the National Coordination of Universities Benito Juarez García, proceed with the admission process with the handover of physical documents at the sponsorship offices in Huajicuri. Required for your school’s enrollment process.

Pável Jarero acknowledged the reaction of 80 high school graduates, mostly from families in the mountainous region of the northernmost municipality of Huajicori on the border with Sinaloa and Durango, and highlighted that “the number of applicants for the study of integrative medicine and community health has far exceeded the minimum of 50 required, to make the beginning of the academic year of the new Benito Juárez University of San Andrés Milpilas a reality, thus complying with the commitment made by President López Obrador with the families of that community in his September 9 visit.

For applicants to be part of the first generation of holistic and community health doctors who have already met the requirements, “they are given a preparatory course so that next February they can start formal classes in the first semester at the University of Benito Juarez in San Andrés, Milpilas,” said the federal official.

There are currently 145 Benito Juarez Universities in operation, and the campus to be built in San Andrés Milpilas, Nayarit is one of 55 approved for 2023 in municipalities and marginalized regions of the country, with a focus on jobs related to medicine and nursing.