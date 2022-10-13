39 days before the World Cup, who is the top candidate and why | Qatar 2022 | France | Argentine | Brazil | Messi | Neymar | Mbappe | RMMD DTCC | Total Sports

Who is the biggest candidate for Qatar 2022, a month and a half before the World Cup?

1. Victor Zafferson (Sports Scout)

I still see France as strong, and I think they have a better team than in 2018, they will be 26, not 23. Moreover, Benzema will be there. I see him as a hero twice.

2 – Natalie Takino (Writer)

I love Argentina and France because of the players each country has who make a difference in their clubs, and I also promote their teams. It would be great if Argentina’s Messi, the last Copa America champion, could make history in Qatar.

3 – David Chavez (Movistar Sports journalist)

It seems to me that Argentina is the favorite to win the World Cup. He has a great chance at the hands of Scaloni and Messi who will play the last World Cup for sure. There are a lot of arguments about which football should start as a favorite.

4. Cesar Vivar (journalist)

France is the favorite because they have the best players and are of the right age to repeat the World Cup. Personally, I think Argentina are doing well in terms of football and in a good group. Very important for this type of competition.

5. Liao Butron (Former footballer)

For me, the biggest candidate is the Brazilian national team precisely because it is not one of the first options to win the tournament and does not come with that pressure to arrive as a candidate and can play against it. With the players he has and the current situation he is in, I think he is a good candidate to win the title.

6. Diego Rebagliati (committee member in Alongolo)

I think Brazil are the favorites because they have a good coach like Tite, they come with a long process and with the experience of the last World Cup. They have a number of players from the attacking midfield that has no team in the world, especially in the wing and Neymar who arrives mature, physically and mentally at a great moment.

7. Daniel Kanashiro (Participant Member of DirecTV Peru)

The biggest candidate is the usual Brazil once there is. beyond the names.

What could be the surprise?

1. Victor Zafferson (Sports Scout)

I think the United States can be surprised because they have better players than before. He has many tournaments in Europe and plays international tournaments in important clubs. If they keep working, they may be surprised.

2 – Natalie Taquino (Writer)

England has a squad of important players who form the backbone of the most competitive league in the world: the English Premier League. It’s a very equal team. It could be a surprise.

3 – David Chavez (Movistar Sports journalist)

Denmark may surprise. He has already achieved a great European Championship, reached the semi-finals, is in a good FIFA ranking and can continue to progress without problems. His mirror could be what Belgium did at the last World Cup.

4. Cesar Vivar (journalist)

Portugal is by no means a favorite, but CR7 factor degradation individually can bring out the best in the Portuguese crack.

5. Liao Butron (Former footballer)

For me, England will be the biggest surprise because their football has been on the rise in recent years, and in Europe they have been playing very well. She has great players who have reached the finals and they can surprise in this World Cup.

6. Diego Rebagliati (committee member in Alongolo)

The surprise for me will be Ecuador. They have a young team that plays very well, Alvaro is a great coach. He had a group he could pass through and in the next round, in the crossover he could touch, it could be good for him too. I have confidence in Ecuador.

7. Daniel Kanashiro (Participant Member of DirecTV Peru)

The surprise for me will be Argentina. It is the best team game in the world and it has boosted the best in the world which is Messi. I hope the World Cup is yours.

Who could be the biggest disappointment?

1. Victor Zafferson (Sports Scout)

I still see Argentina rely on Messi’s inspiration. Without Messi, I see Argentina as a normal team. Peru, with a limited squad, made it difficult in Buenos Aires and lost only 1-0. They have already read it. Suddenly he only made it to the round of 16, and if he was lucky in the penalty shootout, then the quarter-finals.

2 – Natalie Taquino (Writer)

There are always expectations with Portugal because of the number represented by Cristiano Ronaldo. However, at the age of 37, he does not come with a lot of experience and tenacity at his club, Manchester United. In addition, Portugal reached its classification to Qatar through the play-off. Let’s see what happens.

3 – David Chavez (Movistar Sports journalist)

The disappointment could be Germany. Let’s remember that in Russia 2018 he was eliminated from the group stage and in the European Championship he did not have a good campaign either, he went from being a favorite to one that is not considered a favorite today.

4. Cesar Vivar (journalist)

I do not think that Croatia will repeat the Russian campaign. The only one who has kept his level is Luka Modric. I also think that Mexico does not do well either in football or in the emotional side and with the big questions in DT.

5. Liao Butron (Former footballer)

I think it will be Germany. He did not perform well at the European level as a national team and even in the Bundesliga. I think people expect to see Germany before, but it’s hard for them to fight for the title.

6. Diego Rebagliati (committee member in Alongolo)

I think France would be a disappointment in the wake of the recent World Cup tradition. He has many internal problems, there is a lot of fatigue with the coach and although he has many good players, I feel that they are arriving at a difficult time.

7. Daniel Kanashiro (Participant Member of DirecTV Peru)

Disappointment will be one of the greats of Europe. I don’t know which one, but one of the favorites from the old continent remains, and I’m not saying that in the round of 16 or the quarter-finals, it remains in the group stage. They know each other very well and others know bowling well. They are easier to tie than it was 15 or 20 years ago when the shirt was heavy. Today any secret team has a large number of players in the major leagues and this evens out the competition.