Lewandowski made them alive! Barcelona tied with Inter Milan and clings to the continuation of the Champions League

2022-10-12

96′ end of the match: Barcelona is living a total hell in the Champions League, as the Mexican team drew 3-3 at the Camp Nou this Wednesday against Inter Milan and clinging to the continuation of the Champions League. Lewandowski with a double in the last minutes, saved the Catalans who are still alive, but he depends on himself to qualify, he needs other results between Inter and Bayern Munich. 90 + 6‘GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Barcelona, ​​Lewandowski scores a massive header and continues to keep Barcelona alive. 88 ‘ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Inter, Lautaro Martínez sets up an accurate pass for Goossens and plays Barcelona in the Europa League. 81 ‘ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL From Barcelona, ​​Lewandowski tied after rebounding. The pole gives life to the Catalans.

78 ‘ Dembéle puts in a huge amount of iron and only takes on yellow. 73 ‘ LEWANDOWSKI!! An angled shot from the pole and a good response from the Onana, who boasts somewhat unnecessary popcorn. 70′ Target canceled! Lewandowski scored, but was clearly offside. The goal does not count for the desperate Barcelona. 67′ The change in Inter, Di Marco leaves and Darmian entry. Refreshes my inzagive difference. 65′ Enter Ansu Fati and Frenkie De Jong. Busquets and Ravenha leave. The Brazilian is very angry. 62 ‘ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Inter After the loss by Busquets and after receiving a superb pass, Lautaro Martínez scored the second goal for Inter.

60′ Another mistake by Pique almost ended with a goal for Inter, the Spanish defense center is wrong. Ansu Fati prepares on the bench. See also Lionel Messi appears for the first time as a top scorer in the French Ligue 1 and ordered Paris Saint-Germain to beat Nantes! - ten 56′ Double covered by Ter Stegen, one to Çalhanoğlu and one to Skriniar. Barcelona is bad. 55′ GAVIII, the midfielder saving Barcelona from the second Dzeko was already licking his lips to score the second. 54 ‘ De Freij gets the second yellow for his descent to Pedri… 52 ‘ Lautaro Martinez was first warned about the match, receiving a yellow card for throwing the ball away. 49 ‘ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Inter, done by Nicolo Barella. Barcelona’s defense ignored Pique’s mistake that allowed the ball to pass. We are 1-1 and there is a great match.

46 ‘ The same eleven that started to continue. There are no differences on either side. Let’s go with the second half, Barcelona’s mission to finish the victory. 49 ‘ Finishing the first half: Barcelona are doing their homework, and at the moment they are beating Inter in the Champions League.

47 ‘ The best thing that can happen to Inter is that the first half is over. four five’ They add four minutes, Inter suffer from all the artillery of Barcelona. Those of my inzagi are questionable. 42 ‘ Mom Ravenha! He wanted to score a great goal after a rebound from Onana, the bad goalkeeper, as well as the striker who wanted to pin the ball into the corner. 40′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Barcelona, ​​Dembélé did it. The Frenchman finished off a superb pass by Sergi Roberto, and the play was started by Ravenha.

38 ‘ Lewandowski throws himself a little to the side to receive his teammates and give them space. See also The only Real Madrid player called up by Luis Enrique for Spain's matches against Greece and Sweden - ten 36′ NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Lewandowski’s massive center thrown for the squad, Ravenha finished off a shot, but his shot missed Onana’s frame. 35 ‘ It’s been about 10 minutes since our last minute. 31 ‘ Onana is dealt with after a confrontation with Lewandowski. 30′ Barcelona cannot face Inter flawlessly. In the last play, Sergi Roberto finished. 27′ UP TER STEGEN! Superb against that Barilla started by stealing Jaffe, the midfielder passed it to Dumfries, shot and the German saved Barcelona. 25 ‘ Unana! Cuts in Dembele shot and the Cameroon goalkeeper kicked a corner kick. 24′ When it’s his turn to get to Inter, he does it with a lot of people, and the Italian team is quiet at the moment. We continue 0-0.

23 ‘ The three Inter defenders at the moment have eliminated Lewandowski. The pole is not comfortable at all. twenty A foul on Lewandowski and Dembele came to defend against Skriniar, the pushes were armed, but everything ended just fine. 16′ Can’t believe it! What got Inter wrong, Dzeko finished a long free kick, hit the post and then Lautaro couldn’t finish it. That close to the Italians.

fifteen’ Inter are very compact in defence, they play their own game as in the first leg. 12′ The Camp Nou claims that throwing the ball takes a long time. 10′ Even Ravenna! Brazilian shot past Onana’s frame. 9′ On-line! Lewandowski finished the match and was directed by Mkhitaryan on the goal line. Inter has been saved. 8′ Lautaro’s got, but it was DZEKO out of the game! The Argentine entered from the right flank and hit the ball, his shot hit the side net of Ter Stegen’s tire. See also Won't they play? Fernando Ortiz puts US reinforcements under control

7′ Ravenha’s first entry on the right, was about to finish Lewandowski, but was held back by Skriniar. 5′ At the moment, Dembele and Raven are playing on the wrong foot and this is one of the changes we will see in the match, they always change their side during the duel. 3′ Di Marco took a corner kick from the left, Lautaro finished in anticipation of the mark, and his header headed away. two’ Xavi Hernández is already giving the instructions, Eric García who pointed him out with some modifications. Now defense three. Sergi Roberto is more advanced. 1 ‘ Inter will have to endure all the euphoria at the Camp Nou. Start the match in CAMP NOU!

LINEUPS: Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Pique, Eric Garcia, Marcos Alonso, Busquets, Gavi, Pedri, Dembele, Ravenha and Lewandowski.