November 22, 2022

38 million! For each season, the expected source – FullSwing

November 22, 2022

By Guillermo Sanchez

In the constellation of stars that will light up MLB Free Agency in 2023, no star shines brighter than the New York Yankees outfielder, Aaron Judge. The New York player is not only the best player currently in the American League, but he was the leader of the most important offensive departments in the big tent last season, with the exception of batting average, where he finished second.

How do we value a lamp like this? Well, thanks to a web portal that specializes in contractual statistics, www.spotrac.comWe’ll be able to figure out a very accurate estimate of what players will be carrying for the upcoming campaign and ‘Judge’ is no exception.

In seven seasons with the New York Yankees, the bass player has racked up a profit $36,115,671between bonuses and salaries since 2013.

According to SpotRac, the 2022 AL MVP projection is higher than the amount he has earned in his entire MLB career. It is estimated that the judge’s salary in the upcoming 2023 campaign will be around 38 million, subject to the agreement he can sign.

Let’s remember that Judge said no to a contract extension offer in the 2022 season, the initial idea being seven years and $213.5 million (about $30,500,000 annually) from the Yankees. In addition, he recently learned from his manager that A.J new offer To the Yankee outfielder who was also denied, in this case the details were not disclosed but presumably it was higher than the first.

So far, Aaron Judge and his agent have been open to the world of free agency seeking to hear about new offers, with everything he’s done in the past year, it shouldn’t be a complication for both of them to land a multi-year contract with many, many millions of dollars.

