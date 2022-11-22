Gareth Bale and his hierarchy at the Qatar 2022 World Cup that stops the inexperienced energy of the United States | Timothy Weah | United States vs. Wells | RMMD DTCC | Globalism

Luxury cars traveling through luxurious and newly paved roads under the hot sun. Air conditioning flows from the floor to the open sky. A forest of huge and modern skyscrapers, and stadiums that combat the sweltering heat – despite the winter – with the latest technology. But in Qatar, the “country of the future” that will host the 2022 World Cup, the old school is represented in it Gareth Bale (Cardiff, 1989) He faced an inexperienced US energy from which Wells took a spot in the world premieres of both by Group A.

With an average age of 25 years and 100 days, the second-youngest team in the tournament This new North American team was formed thinking of the next World Cup that they will host with Mexico and Canada. Z generation of Christian Pulisic (24 years old), Serginio Dest (22 years old) and Timothy Weh (22 years old)He, among other things, gives a lot of hope to his fans, and also sins for inexperience in having a delegation with almost no World Cup experience. Only DeAndre Yedlin has played in the World Cup, in Brazil 2014, but he is a substitute.

USA players celebrate Timothy Weah’s goal. | Photo: AFP / Antonin Thuillier

The first 45 minutes at Al Rayyan Stadium showed what coach Greg Halter is looking for with a young, energetic squad. They controlled Pulisic as the centerpiece of the attack. The Chelsea man, considered by many to be the best player born in the United States, has never regretted being the football captain of a team that moves at his own pace.

Only nine minutes played and the USA’s cast already created two clear goal chances that could have swelled the net had it not been for the good reflexes of the goalkeeper. Hennessywho first hit a teammate’s header and then a shot from her Josh Sargent“9” from Norwich City of England who played alongside the Peruvian Claudio Pizarro whom he considers “father”.

Minutes passed and the USA more and more won the game, although it was difficult for them to translate their good moment with the ball into a goal. This lack of competence, in knowing when to hurt an opponent, ended at 35 minutes. After an excellent drive, Christian Pulisic remarkably assisted Timothy Weah to score the decisive moment 1-0 He fulfills his great father’s dream George WeahBallon d’Or in 1995, who never participated in the World Cup.

Bellatre’s men went into the second half with the score in their favour, feeling like a much better team on the pitch. However, this lack of experience began to show in the second half as Wales woke up and seemed to have several World Cup finals behind them, with no one noticing that they were back on top after 64 years. The last man to score a goal for them was Pele, when football was still seen in black and white.

Gareth Bale experience

“choose a thousand lives”This is how the statistician indexed Wells Mr. Chip. And it seemed that the European team had everything against it, but in the second half it threw all the experience of its players on them. Especially that Gareth Bale, a multiple champion with Real Madrid who today enjoys football in Major League Soccer. He doesn’t have the speed he once had, but he does have a lot of hierarchy.

In the 81st minute, when it seemed that the match ended in victory for North Americans, “Cardiff Express” took advantage of the “inexperience” of Tim Ream, who is making his first World Cup at the age of 35. The centre-back wanted to cross mid-rise but didn’t realize Bale was coming from behind and ended up hitting him in the left leg.

Gareth himself took the ball and put it in the penalty area. His powerful shot to the left flank of the goalkeeper, however, became a historic goal for him and Wales. Firstly, because he is the first MLS player to score a goal against him United State in the history of the whole world. And secondly, because Los Dragones returned to celebrate the World Cup after 64 years. His wait, according to Mr. Chip’s statements, is the longest of any selection in the competition’s history.

Bell’s goal was such a knockout blow for the Americans that they almost lost it when the same Los Angeles FC player came close to capitalizing on a foul from goalkeeper Turner who missed his own goal. However, Gareth was fouled before shooting into an empty net.

As the United States contemplates the 2026 World Cup, Wales – and especially Gareth Bale – want to make history in Qatar. In the next match they will face Iran, who lost to England, in a match that could give them the long-awaited passage to the round of 16; While the Americans will clash with the English favorites for the title in a complex match.

