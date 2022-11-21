Alireza Beiranvand, Iran’s goalkeeper who didn’t last even 15 minutes in Qatar 2022

Iran’s Alireza Beiranvand collided with a teammate and was unable to continue in the Group B match against England. (Photo: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

The world Cup From Qatar 2022 started with wide range of feelings. Alireza Beiranvand faced Iran England team In the Group B International tournament. The favorites were the English, and from the very beginning they began to put pressure on the Iranian team.

All The world is looking forward to it by players from all countries. Four years separate each duel The wait is long. Bad luck came early to Iran national team with a significant decrease. From The first 20 minutes cannot be exceeded He was the goalkeeper of the princes of Persia, Alireza Beiranvand.

in the ball game, Harry Kanecaptain of the British team, sent a cross to the area where Biranvand He went out to cut his fists and He had the back of his head with his partner. At first, medical assistance entered the field of play to assist the goalkeeper. It all looked like The Iranian goalkeeper will continue in the field and That was not the case.

The The game stopped for about 10 minutes from playing while the player is recovering. In this way the central referee resumed the match and after a few seconds, Beiranvand asked to replace it with noticeable dizziness. Carlos Queiroz raised his hands to his head as a sign of despair, a gesture that did not give the substitute player much confidence.

Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Photo: Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Coincidence or not, after the departure of Ali Reza team goals England They started to fall. The first of them was after a header from Jude Bellingham in the 35th minute; Followed by a fine finish and a volley from Bukayo Sala in 43 minutes. The Iranians didn’t wake up, they were unfocused For the two scores, when Kane overflowed the squad, center W.J Raheem Sterling He finished the first intention by letting the ball into the net in the 46th minute.

After losing time due to Beiranvand’s injury, the referee 14 minutes of compensation have been added.

