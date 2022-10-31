30 years of traditional Tibetan medicine in Beijing

Visitors look at works of thangka (Tibetan Buddhist paintings on cotton or silk) showing the prescription and treatment of Tibetan medicine at the Beijing Hospital of Tibetan Medicine on October 30, 2022.

For three decades, Tibetan medicine has advanced in Beijing for the benefit of its people thanks to favorable government policies and institutional efforts.

Beijing Tibetan Medical Hospital, located in the city center, celebrated its 30th anniversary Sunday. Today, this practice is widely accepted by many people in China, making it an important contribution from Tibet to the nation.

“As an essential part of traditional Chinese medicine and a great representative of ethnic medicine, Tibetan medicine has made great contributions to the exchanges and integration between different ethnic groups,” said Lupu Zhashi, deputy director of the China Tibetan Medical Center. From the Tibet Research Institute in Beijing.

Born in the Tibet Autonomous Region in southwest China, Tibetan medicine is a health practice used by people from the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau that has continuously developed throughout history, as well as being an essential component of MTC.

Since 1949, and especially since the reform and opening up, Tibetan medicine has made great achievements in its further clinical scope, teaching programs, scientific research, pharmaceutical developments and other fields. Chachi noted that the region has conducted studies on Tibetan medicine and it has been scientifically and effectively adopted and protected.

To further strengthen it, China facilitated the construction of the Beijing Tibetan Medical Center and Tibetan Medicine Hospital in the capital.

Built in 1992, the hospital is the only nationwide ethnic hospital in Beijing. It has three departments: Cardiovascular, Gastroenterology and Lum Medical Bath with more than 20 Tibetan specialists.

The center is filled with Tibetan items: incense, colorful ornaments, and a pharmacy of Tibetan medicine combined with traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine. In addition, he offers Tibetan treatments to people of different races.

The Beijing Hospital of Tibetan Medicine also served as a window to promote this practice in the world.

Dr. Kijiajun pointed out that like the Tibetan Buddhist culture, Tibetan medicine first moved from the Tibet region to the Mongolian region and then to neighboring countries such as Russia and Kazakhstan where the system is gaining increasing popularity.