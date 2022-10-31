October 31, 2022

El traje original de astronauta de Pedro Duque está expuesto en la tercera planta del Museo en la muestra dedicada a la exploración espacial/GVA

“Joaquín el Novato” in the City of Arts and Sciences

Zera Pearson October 31, 2022 2 min read

Former astronaut and ex-Minister of Science Pedro Duque is the guest visiting Space Simulator and the “Zero Gravity” exhibition at the Science Museum with the famous football player

Valencia, Monday 31. 10. 22

a. kazar

The City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, is the theater next Wednesday for the program “Joaquin, Rookie” in which Peter Duke The famous football player will teach what life is like for astronauts as they travel Content dedicated to space exploration from the complex.

The filming includes some of the complex’s finest outdoor locations, among them the north cantilevered portion of the Science Museum and the ring around Hemispheric, where part of the interview was recorded.

Joaquín, under the guidance of Pedro Duque, is encouraged to ride a 'Space Simulator', which recreates a journey to the International Space Station, and experience the feel of a 'Zero Gravity Cube'. / GVA

In the museum, Joaquín along with Pedro Duque are encouraged to climb “space simulator” Which recreate a trip to the International Space Station, experience the sensation Zero Gravity Cube Mirrored installation inside, Where real pictures of the universe are displayed Earth from space.

Presented also Put on an astronaut suit. The museum displays the spacesuit, Sokol model, and seat cover of the Russian Soyuz TMA spacecraft, belonging to Duque’s October 2003 flight in which he worked as a flight engineer and visited the International Space Station for 10 days on the “Cervantes Mission”.

