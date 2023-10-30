250 people participated in Opportunity 2023, which addressed digitalization in the service of well-being in the workplace

Participate in the initiative Marta UrrutiaDirector of Communications at the European Health and Safety at Work Agency (EU-OSHA), who presented the keys to the European Agency’s new campaign: “Healthy workplaces, safe and healthy work in the digital age”.
In his online presentation, Urrutia noted, “Digital technologies move faster than any other innovation in our history, and they are transforming our society, providing workers and businesses in all sectors with greater opportunities.At the same time It poses significant health and safety challenges and risks“.
In this regard, he stressed that “Despite the increasing use of robots, laptops, smartphones and devices, less than one in four workplaces (24%) in the EU have discussed the potential impact of these technologies on the safety and health of workers, so it is essential to raise awareness, provide practical resources and share Good practices, providing a human-centered approach to managing digital technologies in the workplace“.
The campaign aims to develop Highlights the risks and opportunities of technology, To help companies on the path to digital transformation in the service of worker safety and well-being.
The day continued with an intervention JUAN GARCIA SANCHEZ CEO & FOUNDER OF EXPONENTIA, Expert in safety culture and innovation, with more than 20 years working in health and safetyAssisting those responsible for prevention departments in famous companies.
In his presentation, on How to enhance strategy through technologypresented by Garcia Sanchez Review AI applications already in usewhether in the field of safety and health or in other areas to improve people’s safety and Competence in the daily life of those responsible for health, safety and environment departments. He stressed that when taking advantage of technology “It is necessary to analyze what we want to solve in each business, prioritize projects based on effort, investment and expected return, define profiles to implement tools effectively, and make prototypes before large investments to have a greater guarantee of success in their application. .“.
As he ate today The transformative power of AI in personal protective equipment (PPE), On hand Mercedes Sanchez Head of Innovation Department – Promoting Occupational Safety and Health, V Institute of Biomechanics of Valencia (IBV).In the field of human resources, we had the pleasure of hearing from senior expert, Laura Rossello, who explained how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing people management, effective use of the workforce, and improving employee experiences. .
In the section dedicated to applications of artificial intelligence in occupational health and safety, Joaquim Ruiz Bosch, CEO of Prevencontrol, participated, whose presentation focused on how innovation can be a powerful tool for improving employee well-being.The section designated for the agenda was Mar Moyano, Aquasalud Team Coordinator (People and Culture Area), And Roberto Ruiz, HRBP/PRL Quinton Biotechnology Laboratories. Two leading organizations in the world of workplace well-being, which explained their strategies, mechanisms and tools to enhance the field of human resources, to promote the best emotional and physical state of employees.
“Social media evangelist. Student. Reader. Troublemaker. Typical introvert.”
More Stories
Zamora urologist Fernanda Lorenzo enters the Academy of Medicine in Salamanca
110 registered people joined the Professional Council for Economic Sciences
What is spooky interior design, decoration aimed at happiness and well-being