215 educational institutions in Zulian participated in the 7th Natural Sciences Students Challenge – Yvke Mundial

ET Dr. Vicente Lecuna became a center for science, when 215 educational institutions from the state of Zulia came together to participate in the 7th Natural Sciences Students Challenge 2024 in its state phase.

The educational festival, which was held within the framework of World Environmental Education Day, witnessed the presentation of more than 170 projects, based on 3 themes: robotics, natural sciences, and caring for and preserving Lake Maracaibo.

The presence of the Zulian team, which represents our country in the first global challenge 2023, the creator of the Kashi robot, is also a source of inspiration and pride for the participants and guests of the student event.

It should be noted that the seventh challenge for natural sciences students received high participation from students, accompanied by faculty advisors, and an elaborate organization, as 3 spaces were provided, in each area, for project exhibitions.

Likewise, LCD. Penelope Gonzalez, Director of the Center for the Advancement of Quality Education (CDCEZ), Col. José Pereira, Deputy Minister of Environmental Socialism (Minec), Director General Castor Pérez Leal, Regional Director of Minec and President of ICLAM, as well as guests specialized in the fields of science.

For the authorities present, this 7th Student Challenge for Natural Sciences demonstrates the commitment of teachers, who have been able to motivate girls to participate in this type of projects, creating new generations who will take on the task of leading and developing our country.

To come. Gonzalez “All this is thanks to teachers who are committed to quality education, environmental education, science and technology…, and they have begun to generate motivation in their students so that creativity flows.”

“Although the success achieved by the Venezuelan people is rarely mentioned, it is thanks to education, thanks to the team of teachers who constantly help, push and guide these seeds,” Deputy Minister Minnick said.

While G/D Castor Pérez Leal noted: “One of the noblest and most beautiful tasks that exist is that of teaching and imparting knowledge, and here in this room we can appreciate that this is the case.”

In this sense, the students who presented their scientific projects received praise from those present for their pioneering participation in this educational festival, through which generations are prepared who will contribute with their talents to building the future of Venezuela.