January 29, 2024

Maria José Forner enters the Academy of Medicine in Valencia

Head of service Internal Medicine Subordinate Valencia Hospital Clinic, Maria Jose Forner Jennerentered as an interview academy in Royal Academy of Medicine and Related Sciences of the Valencian Community.

At his entrance ceremony, Forner gave the presentation “The.” Systemic lupus erythematosus In the woman of the twenty-first century.

MD, an internal medicine specialist, and her main field of work revolved around her Autoimmune diseases.

She is a researcher in the study group Cardiovascular and renal risks Subordinate Encleva Health Research Institutedepending on the clinic and Faculty of Medicine, University of Valencia. Recently presented in this field, along with Raquel CurtisSystemic Lupus Erythematosus and Autoimmune Diseases Study Project.

Forner is senior vice president Society of Internal Medicine of the Valencian Community (Smicv)He is an active member of Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI)This also appeared at the national conference of this scientific society in 2016, which was held in Valencia and for which she was part of the organizing committee.

Although it may contain statements, statements or observations from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in medical writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend that the reader consult any health-related questions with a healthcare professional.

