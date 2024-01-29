The Canary Islands joins the CCAA urging health to address the deficit in MIR places in family medicine

01/20/2024 Minister of Health Monica Garcia makes statements to the press after her visit to candidates applying for the MIR exam at the Ministry of Health on January 20, 2024 in Madrid (Spain). In this call, there will be 13,990 applicants, which represents an increase of 10.4% compared to 2023, meaning that 1,315 additional candidates will appear. These 13,990 recent graduates who are accepted into the MIR examination will be eligible for 8,772 places (of which 2,492 places are allocated to Family Medicine). Thus, the ratio is 1.6 doctors per position, meaning that more than 5,200 applicants will not be able to start their specialized training this year. Health A. Perez Mica – Europe Press



The Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands has committed to the statement signed by several communities urging the Ministry of Health to adopt measures at the national level to address the shortage of posts of residents in family and community medicine (MIR). As well as the standards for accreditation of these specialists. In this way, the Canary Islands join the Basque Country, Andalusia, Catalonia, Castile and Leon, Aragon, La Rioja, Murcia, Madrid, Valencia, Extremadura, Galicia, the Balearic Islands and Cantabria, which have already signed this statement in favor of improvements in primary care, as reported. Regional Executive Directorate in a press release. The statement, promoted by the governments of Galicia and the Basque Country, demands urgent shock measures from the Ministry of Health due to the shortage of doctors in primary care and proposes concrete measures to alleviate the shortage of MIR places in family and community medicine. In addition, the document includes six proposals on urgent measures with ministerial competence that could contribute to resolving the MIR shortage in primary care, and at the same time could serve as a “basis for a major national agreement” on shock measures to address the problem currently affecting professionals and patients. all over the country. Among the proposals for urgent measures with ministerial competence contained in the document that could contribute to resolving the MIR shortage in primary care is the proposal that calls for ensuring that the system for selecting MIR places does not leave vacant places due to “ ” and it is necessary to find exceptional solutions that facilitate the filling of all Places offered.” We also call for an urgent expansion of the number of specialized medical training places in family and community medicine to be able to cope with generational change. For this reason, it is necessary to amend the list of accreditation requirements for educational units to make this process more flexible and agile. Likewise, it is considered necessary to conduct a call To fill exceptional positions in the MIR in the specialty of Family and Community Medicine to encourage the increase in these positions by correcting the current and future disability situation due to planned retirement. The document also highlights the importance of developing tools that allow the National Health System to plan its training offer more rigorously in the future. Finally Within the framework of the Primary Care Action Plan 2022-2023 adopted by the Interregional Council of the National Health Care Council, they propose to strengthen and implement all measures that facilitate the development of the competence of doctors specializing in family and community medicine, and to provide them with the necessary skills. Time and place to restore its role as the backbone of the best comprehensive care for citizens.