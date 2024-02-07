February 7, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

▷ Caribbean Series 2024 Calendar – General Schedule and Live Scores | Uses

▷ Caribbean Series 2024 Calendar – General Schedule and Live Scores | Uses

Cassandra Curtis February 7, 2024 4 min read

the Caribbean Series 2024 Brings together the champion professional baseball teams of the nations that make up the Caribbean Professional Baseball Association: Dominican Republic (Tigres del Licey), current champion, Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira), Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas), Mexico (Naranjeros del Hermosillo), Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), Nicaragua and Curacao (Curaçao Suns). Which will play league matches from February 1 to 7. The semi-final matches will be held on the eighth of this month. Third and final place on the 9th of the same month. The 66th edition of the Caribbean Championship will be held in the United States, in Miami, Florida. The ballpark chosen was Loan Depot Park, home of the Marlins of Major League Baseball (MLB).

the Sharks in La Guaira This Tuesday they were defeated Federalists Chiriqui, to take their unbeaten record into the 2024 Caribbean Series, held at LoanDepot Park in Miami, United States. The Panamanians started the duel strong, scoring on their first two streaks in the top of the first inning. The Venezuelans' response came late in the second half, with a brace from Hernan Pérez, which brought Wilson Ramos on the board.

Puerto Rico He suffered his second defeat on Monday after losing to… Panama 7-9; However, they still sit in second place with a 3-2 record and must secure a win in their next match to qualify for the semi-finals, while Panama's Federal de Chiriquí have already earned that pass.

Finally, Cuban Raul Valdes showed his best, with Dauel Lugo and Robinson Cano scoring the best results of the match. Tigres del Lisi, from the Dominican Republicwill be defeated this Tuesday by a score of 2-0 against Corazo Suns. As a result of this match, the Dominican Tigers (2-3) are one step away from qualifying for the semi-finals, while Curacao (3-2) maintains its chances, according to the results of the remaining matches in the latter. .

See also  Luis Diaz, Premier League Cup Final with Liverpool, Summary - International Football - Sports
Find out the days and times to watch all the matches of the 2024 Caribbean Championship, taking place February 1-9 at LoanDepot Park in Miami. (Image: Genesis)

Official Caribbean Series 2024 calendar

After that, we present the development system for the first stage of the tournament and what the keys to the final rounds will be:

  • The first instar: Thursday, February 1 to Wednesday, February 7
  • Semi-finals: Thursday, February 8th
  • Third place match: Friday, February 9th
  • last: Friday, February 9th

Date and times of the 2024 Caribbean Series matches

Wednesday 7 February

Thursday 8 February

  • Second semi-final: 3rd vs. The second | 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm Cairo time | 1:30 PM GMT | 12:30 PT
  • Semi-Final 1: 4th vs. The first | 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm Cairo time | 6:30 PM GMT | 5:30 PM PT

Friday 9 February

  • 3rd place: Loser of the semi-final match 2 vs. Loser of semi-final 1 | 3:30 PM ET | 2:30 pm Cairo time | 1:30 PM GMT | 12:30 PT
  • Final: Winner of Semi-Final 2 vs. Winner of semi-final 1 | 8:30 PM ET | 7:30 pm Cairo time | 6:30 PM GMT | 5:30 PM PT

Results of all matches of the 2024 Miami Caribbean Series

Tuesday 6 February

  • Mexico 5-2 Nicaragua
  • Curacao 0-2 Dominican Republic
  • Panama 4-5 Venezuela

Monday 5 February

  • Nicaragua 3-6 Curacao
  • Venezuela 6-1 Mexico
  • Puerto Rico 7-9 Panama

Sunday 4 February

  • Panama 6-3 Nicaragua
  • Puerto Rico 6-2 Venezuela
  • Mexico 9-1 Dominican Republic

Saturday 3 February

  • Venezuela 4-2 Curacao
  • Mexico 3-4 Panama
  • Dominican Republic 5-2 Puerto Rico

Friday, February 2

  • Panama 7-3 Curacao
  • Dominican Republic 5-4 Nicaragua
  • Puerto Rico 2-0 Mexico

Thursday 1 February

  • Nicaragua 2-5 Puerto Rico
  • Curacao 6-5 Mexico
  • Venezuela 3-1 Dominican Republic

2024 Caribbean Series standings schedule live

equipment C. g s bird Vtg
1. Panama (Federalists of Chiriqui) 4 4 0 1000 0.00
2. Venezuela (La Guerra Sharks) 4 3 1 .750 1.00
3. Puerto Rico (Creole Caguas) 5 3 2 .600 1.50
4. Dominican Republic (Tegres del Lice) 5 3 2 .600 1.50
5. Curacao (Curaçao Suns) 5 2 3 .400 2.50
6. Mexico (Narangeros del Hermosillo) 6 2 4 .333 3.00
7. Nicaragua (Gigantes de Rivas) 5 0 5 ,000 4.50
See also  America and Cruz Azul will play at Azulgrana from 2023

Glossary of terms:

  • Y: I played.
  • G: acquired.
  • Q: Lost.
  • Avi: Average team.
  • VTJ: Advantage.

Which teams are playing the 2024 Caribbean Series?

  • Curacao: Curacao Suns
  • Nicaragua: Rivas Giants
  • Mexico: Orange trees in Hermosillo
  • Panama: Federalists Chiriqui
  • Puerto Rico: Cagua Creole
  • dominican republic: Lacey Tigers
  • Venezuela: Sharks in La Guaira

Miami prepares for the Caribbean Series

What channels can you watch all the matches of the 2024 Caribbean Series?

countries TV channels
dominican republic Digital 15 and MLB.TV
Puerto Rico WAPA Deportes and ESPN Deportes
Venezuela Venevisión, IVC, Televen and Canal i
Mexico Sky Sports, Extrabase.tv and Blue to Go VIDEO Everywhere
Panama ESPN Sports
Nicaragua Long live Nicaragua
United State ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes
south america ESPN and Star+
Caribbean ESPN and Star+

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

America vs Real Estelí (2-1): Result, summary and goals by ConcaChampions | Video | Total Sports

February 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Caribbean Series 2024: Calendar, schedules, today's programs and where to watch live | the answers

February 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
6 min read

Venezuela defeats Mexico 6-1 in the 2024 Caribbean Championship | Uses

February 6, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

4 min read

▷ Caribbean Series 2024 Calendar – General Schedule and Live Scores | Uses

February 7, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The Venezuelan biologist is part of a new NASA mission that will study marine ecosystems

February 7, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

News, US retaliatory attacks in Iraq and Syria, tension in the Middle East and more

February 7, 2024 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Russia loses Ecuadorian bananas amid Putin's fury after Quito-US deal involving Soviet arms

February 7, 2024 Winston Hale