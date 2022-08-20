Zuluan Orion And His Way To Heal Through Natural Medicine: Ecuadoreans In General Have Lots Of Spiritual Power | Entertainment

Dr. Zuluan, as he was called up for his training in Ayurvedic Medicine, Natural Medicine and Quantum Medicine, returned to the country to present a conference.

Colombian Zuluan Orion It is believed that each person has the ability to transform energy. This theory is the result of over 36 years of experience in personal transformation processes. Dr. Zuluan, having been called up for his training in Ayurvedic Medicine, Natural Medicine and Quantum Medicine, returned to the country to present his conference Transforming suffering into love.

In an interview with this newspaper, he has emphasized on more than one occasion the importance of inner healing, explaining that this emotional burden, in the long run, can lead to diseases. “When we experience traumatic processes, when we have moments in our lives that leave our mark and we do not solve them This created energy is still there, in your psyche, it is very likely physical in your body and it starts creating filters or layers, and there comes a time when you heal and release this emotional charge or you start to get sick.” Zuluan says.

That is why he identified this conference, with whom he is traveling to some countries, as a way to reconsider all this information and turn it into useful to each individual’s consciousness, also known as the quantum field. Through this meeting, he knows how to relate to his origin, how to change his feelings, how to clean or change his mind and way of thinking. “It’s an empowering process where we teach people that they have more power than they can imagine,” Rule.

“If you start to change the way you think, you start to cleanse yourself emotionally, and you start projecting a positive view of the outside, that’s a big change.”Announces.

Is it possible to achieve this transformation or deterioration? “Of course this is possible because we are a spiritual presence, a quantum being that has the ability to put forth his idea as he pleases”, Zuluan’s responses.

“The problem is that we are stuck in the mental structure, where we are restricted as an individual, as a mind, as a person with a job, as a family, there is nothing wrong with that, but we stay on that spectrum.

According to a 2022 report from Gallup Global EmotionsEcuador is among the eight countries with the most negative experiences in the world, such as anxiety and stress. However, Zuluan, who has lived for years in Quito and Cuenca, prefers the goodies of Ecuadoreans.

Ecuadoreans generally have a great deal of spiritual strength and have very deep ties to spiritual roots. The Ecuadorean in itself, from my point of view, is a very peaceful being, very calm, and at the same time very innocent in many ways and this gives him a lot of spiritual strength “, expression.

For more than 36 years, he has worked on personal transformation processes in many countries, something that brings with him the joy that the act of sharing his knowledge gives him.. “I am very excited to teach because I have discovered in my own work that I cannot try to find exclusive peace and happiness… that the happiness of others is just as important as our own and that if we really want to transfer humanity to another person’s level we have to treat everything mutually”, Confirms.

Zuluan is the author of more than 17 works, among which Purification of Cellular Memory, Twelve States of Consciousness, Enlightenment and Ascension, s Heart shelter. (YO)