Seremi de Ciencias on the Charter of a Sustainable and Inclusive Area: “This could be an example of good practice”

After a business meeting with part of the University of Los Lagos team serving as Executive Secretary of the Agreement for a Sustainable and Inclusive Zone; South Macro Region Science, Technology, Knowledge and Innovation Series, Maite Castro; He showed his interest and willingness to cooperate in whatever was within the reach of his portfolio, so that the agreements arising from this charter could be implemented.

Regarding the catalytic role that the science, technology, knowledge and innovation chain should play in this process; Castro emphasized that “this could be a very important input for other regions, and this could be an example of good practice. So we are keen to see results and committed to continuing to participate as I mentioned to Governor Valespin and Rector Garrido.”

Meanwhile, he noted the urgent challenges ahead, such as the implementation of the new Framework Law on Climate Change, which will affect various areas. “In our portfolio, for example, we have already incorporated specialists for said implementation starting in 2023. In this sense, we will facilitate this process in the areas in which we operate. This will be an important issue on all charter tables, because it is part of what is needed. Therefore, from What is important is to educate and train all the people who will be involved in the challenges and commitments that will be adopted, which includes the private sector, unions and others.”