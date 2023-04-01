Yuli Guriel let his bat do the talking

By Guillermo Sanchez

Frankly speaking, the weather changes did not affect Yuliy Guryel’s performance at all, the Miami Marlins fell like a Cuban glove.

Although he arrived a little late in Florida, this was not a setback to prove all his credit being born Sancti Spiritus.

In the seven games he participated in with the Miami Marlins, Yuli Guryel posted a .227/.261/.534 offensive streak with a double and an RBI.

This will just be an appetizer for what’s to come in the 2023 Major League Baseball season with the former Houston Astros.

Yuli Guryel had his first hit with the Miami Marlins

Yesterday, Cuban wasn’t part of the Miami Marlins’ lineup for their Opening Day game, but it won’t take long, right in the full Swing newscast, Yoli Juriel will give Daniel de Malas the exclusive in today’s ownership against New York. mets.

As mentioned in full swing: «The small indignity of Fish during Opening Day and the presence of left-handed bowler David Peterson prompted Shumaker to move his pieces, changing the entire bottom of the round for the first meeting ».

The fish manager’s trust was rewarded by the first baseman.

In the bottom of the second inning against David Peterson pitches Yuli Guryel was hitting a slider at 86 mph that stayed in the bottomcourt and out, “Donna Blanca” came out at 96 mph and ran through a shortstop to get in leaving the field.