Miami Marlins BEAT New York in the fastest game of the year

The Miami Marlins debuted in the win box by defeating the New York Mets on Day 2 of the 2023 MLB regular season by a score of 2 x 1.

The Marlins debuted the veteran uniform they will wear on Friday this season to celebrate the club’s 30th anniversary. The locker room is similar to the one they used in their debut season in 1993, when they called themselves the Florida Marlins.ads

The lack of offense by the Fish during Opening Day and the presence of left-handed pitcher David Peterson led Skip Shumaker, picking up his first win as a coach in the Major Leagues, to move his chops, changing the entire bottom of the shootout in. Regarding the first meeting.

Jorge Soler was the hero of the game for the Marlins

It was a very close match. With near absolute control of the ball throwing with several great defensive plays, two of them by Cuban Jorge Soler. Soler, in his first game at right field for the Marlins, jumped off the wall on Pete Alonso’s hard ball and into right center field on the second.

Exactly, Soler, in the bottom of the second inning, during his first hit, on David Peterson’s first left-handed delivery, 92.3 mph fastball, he hit the ball at 104.5 mph with his powerful swing that made the ball move like 407 feet From the same central park at LoanDepot Park in Miami. Cuban went 2-for-4 and left his offensive line at .375/.375/.875/1.250 (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS).

You may be interested: Cuban home run in Miami: Jorge Soler hit a stick over 400 feet high

For Jorge Soler, it was the second home run of his career against the Mets. The previous game was on October 23, 2021, when he played for the Atlanta Braves. Explain that he had already tied one before, but in the postseason. In 2015 against Jacob DeGrom during the Championship Series with the Cubs. This would be Kobe’s first home run in the postseason.

Chisholm doubled the lead with a home run in the eighth inning off John Curtis, who was making his first game with the Mets. This turned out to be key when Alonso homered in the ninth off AJ Puk.

Chisholm, known for his flashy celebrations and eccentric personality, stepped to the plate for the first time this season after his home run. He had 14 home runs last season.

You may be interested: Mystery Revealed: The Origin of the MLB’s Cuban Stars’ Nicknames

Booke then hit Mark Kana and pinned Jeff McNeil on a tackle, ending the two-hour, nine-minute bout. So far it is the shortest match of the season by five minutes.

Yuli Guryel made his MLS debut in 2023

Another Cuban, Yuli Guriel of Sancti Spiritus, made his debut in 2023. The first baseman hit an unstoppable shot in his first inning and then squandered two chances to keep his average at . 333. He also showed strong insult.

Yuli Juriel replaced Dominican Brian de la Cruz, who finished seventh on Opening Day, playing right field and missing in his team’s 6 by 3 rout.

In the next game, right fielder Edward Cabrera will be the Marlins’ starting Saturday. For the Mets, it will be Taylor Miguel, who fills in as the opening spot when Justin Verlander was. Verlander was placed on the disabled list with an upper back strain.