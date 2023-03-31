Yuli Guryel will make his MLB debut with Miami in 2022

The news that many have been waiting for has finally arrived. Management of the Miami Marlins gave Cuban Yuli Gurel the opportunity to start in the second game of the season. As the player himself confirmed to Daniel de Malas, CEO of Complete Swing.

After losing on Opening Day against the New York Mets, the fish manager made some changes to the offense, one of which was the entry of star hitter Cuban in search of more offense.ads

The Marlins offense could barely hit five hits, four of them against Max Scherzer. They could only tie the game in the bottom of the sixth, when they temporarily tied the game with three runs on each run by Garrett Cooper.

You may be interested: Yuli Gurriel, the bank or the landlord? Miami General Manager role advertised

Although it is not yet known in what position or arrangement Yuli Gurriel will play, because until the time of closing this note the squad has not been officially published, the truth is that his entry will give extra connection and depth to the squad that he did not show much strength on the opening day.

Yuli Guryel arrived in Miami after leaving important numbers in Houston. Despite reaching the age of 32, he has known how to keep his quality high even when two of his last three seasons have turned out to be bad offensively. In the latter game though, he had a bye to a match, with some fancy playoffs and a World Series championship.

In seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Yuli Guryel left the offensive line. 284 / .328 / .448 / .776 (AVE / OBP / SLG / OPS). In addition, he would seek to tie six home runs remaining for his hundred. Spirituano reaches Miami with a record of 305 extra base hits and 435 RBI with 400 runs scored.