March 31, 2023

Lopez shines against the Royals as Minnesota wins on Opening Day

Cassandra Curtis March 31, 2023 1 min read

KANSAS CITY — Pablo Lopez and four Minnesota players were combined for a two-hitter game for the Twins, who beat the Kansas City Royals 2-0 on Thursday in a season opener played in frigid temperatures.

Trevor Larnach and Colombian rookie Donovan Solano each drove in a sprint. Lopez allowed two Kansas City hits, walked three and struck out eight in ​5 1/3 innings pitched.

Thus, he overtook the Venezuelan Zack Greinke, who received the Cy Young Prize.

A trio of Twins relievers cruised smoothly to inherit the mound from Joanne Duran, who hit a ninth inning but made a save on a cloudy afternoon at Kaufman Stadium.

Greinke, who also pitched 5 1/3 innings pitched, got off to a solid start for Kansas City to begin his 20th season in the majors. The 39-year-old right-hander has allowed a run with six hits in a career that included a walk and four hits.

For the Twins, Puerto Rico’s Carlos Correa 5-1, Jose Miranda 3-0, Cristian Vasquez 4-2. Colombia’s Solano, 2-1 with an RBI.

For the royal family, Venezuelans have Salvador Perez 4-1, and Eduard Olivares 2-0. Dominican Franmel Reyes 4-0.

