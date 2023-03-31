Clavin Zuniga gives his opinion on Diego Vazquez’s potential departure from the national team

2023-03-30
after being called to honduras national team, Clavin Zunigascorer marathonHowever, he was thrilled at the opportunity to continue wearing the team’s jersey; However, the results clearly did not go with them.
Amidst a festive atmosphere upon signing signings with the Green Monster minions, the Puerto Cortés native talked about his team’s next challenger.
Likewise, he did not hesitate to answer whether he supported following the coach Diego Vasquez in H.
“We have the mentality that every competitor who comes in turn is the most important to us, we try to take a win-win approach to add to the table. We will prostrate ourselves to win the match,” explained the Puerto Cortés native.
attacker marathon He presented his sentiments in the March FIFA history with Honduras. “It is always good to live with colleagues by profession. Things did not turn out as we expected, but in the end there are positive things that may not be seen; however, they are engraved in the memory, and now it is time to focus on always being there.”
About Bicolor criticism released. “Where there are negative results, bad comments come. We focus on doing things in a good way to represent the country with dignity,” said the 31-year-old striker.
win vs Canada H inventory in Toronto and Zuniga Explains what happened. “It was a very tough game, they were at home, and they were thinking about the rematch they are waiting for after we won here in San Pedro Sula.”
And he continued: “They left with victory and that was very painful for us. This was not what we wanted, and this was not what we went to on the field. They knew how to take advantage of the moments, but I tell you that it cannot cut us off and they continue to work and desire it. Stay in this The national team pointed out that after the storm comes calm and sometimes we lose sight of this, we must continue to believe that things in the future can turn out in a way that makes us all happy.
When asked if he supports Diego Vasquez In continuity at the helm of Bicolor, he said that “You always have to support people who give you opportunities, when you see how a person works, you realize the ability they have. I come back calm, not satisfied with the results, but with a desire to keep working,” concluded a Green Monster goal man .
