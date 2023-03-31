Clavin Zuniga gives his opinion on Diego Vazquez’s potential departure from the national team

2023-03-30

after being called to honduras national team, Clavin Zunigascorer marathonHowever, he was thrilled at the opportunity to continue wearing the team’s jersey; However, the results clearly did not go with them. Amidst a festive atmosphere upon signing signings with the Green Monster minions, the Puerto Cortés native talked about his team’s next challenger. Likewise, he did not hesitate to answer whether he supported following the coach Diego Vasquez in H.

“We have the mentality that every competitor who comes in turn is the most important to us, we try to take a win-win approach to add to the table. We will prostrate ourselves to win the match,” explained the Puerto Cortés native. See: Motagua focuses on the classic match against Olimpia: what’s going on with your injured players? attacker marathon He presented his sentiments in the March FIFA history with Honduras. “It is always good to live with colleagues by profession. Things did not turn out as we expected, but in the end there are positive things that may not be seen; however, they are engraved in the memory, and now it is time to focus on always being there.”