Younger hidrocálido wins science and technology competition in Paraguay

The emotional impact of COVID-19 In children, student from New Horizons Won a science and technology competition in Paraguay.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I felt very lonely and wanted to assess these feelings.” Luis Alejandro Muñoz // Student at New Horizons School

This led to Luis Alejandro Munoz OrtizFifth year student to implement your project titled The emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children 6 to 12 years oldwho took it To win first place From CIENCAP Science and Technology Competition 2022Made in ParaguayThe event took place from the 3rd to the 6th of October.

“The truth is I was so happy, so happy, so excited.” Luis Alejandro Muñoz // Student at New Horizons School

“We got the call and participated in the science fair, we competed first at the national level and our surprise was that they gave us direct passage to the international level… at the international level they participated about 50 projects more or less and Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Mexico participated” Sandra Morales Mendes // Teacher

Your project has been implemented For children between 6 and 12 years old within their school.

“A professional helped us run a 37-question test to assess children’s feelings, and how they feel if they are sad or lonely” Luis Alejandro Muñoz // Student at New Horizons School

Currently Lewis was invited to present his project in Congress of Colombia To be held online in November.

“It’s our pride to represent the country and the school, it was so impressive to see that Mexico is a country they love so much in Paraguay, and they won” Sandra Morales Mendes // Teacher

