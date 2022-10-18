October 18, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Younger hidrocálido wins science and technology competition in Paraguay

Younger hidrocálido wins science and technology competition in Paraguay

Zera Pearson October 18, 2022 2 min read

with project on me The emotional impact of COVID-19 In children, student Water from college new Horizons Won a science and technology competition in Paraguay.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, I felt very lonely and wanted to assess these feelings.”

Luis Alejandro Muñoz // Student at New Horizons School

This led to Luis Alejandro Munoz OrtizFifth year student to implement your project titled The emotional impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on children 6 to 12 years oldwho took it To win first place From CIENCAP Science and Technology Competition 2022Made in ParaguayThe event took place from the 3rd to the 6th of October.

“The truth is I was so happy, so happy, so excited.”

Luis Alejandro Muñoz // Student at New Horizons School

“We got the call and participated in the science fair, we competed first at the national level and our surprise was that they gave us direct passage to the international level… at the international level they participated about 50 projects more or less and Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and Mexico participated”

Sandra Morales Mendes // Teacher

Your project has been implemented For children between 6 and 12 years old within their school.

“A professional helped us run a 37-question test to assess children’s feelings, and how they feel if they are sad or lonely”

Luis Alejandro Muñoz // Student at New Horizons School

Currently Lewis was invited to present his project in Congress of Colombia To be held online in November.

“It’s our pride to represent the country and the school, it was so impressive to see that Mexico is a country they love so much in Paraguay, and they won”

Sandra Morales Mendes // Teacher

Read on:

See also  Chilean researchers have created a cream of green tea that can treat some types of skin cancer

The most prominent achievements and “simulations” in the Women’s Political Participation Forum

AGUASCALIENTES Celebrates its 447th Anniversary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

60 years at the forefront of medical teaching – Official government website of the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba

October 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

This is how it is evaluated by INSS

October 17, 2022 Zera Pearson
1 min read

CABD is awarded by the Andalusian Academy of Social and Environmental Sciences

October 17, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

1 min read

Which US airlines offer the cheapest tickets?

October 18, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Younger hidrocálido wins science and technology competition in Paraguay

October 18, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Fernando Tates Jr. performed an unexpected second operation at San Diego Padres after MLB . penalty

October 18, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Russia destroyed 30% of Ukrainian power plants in a few days

October 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward