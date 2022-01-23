January 24, 2022

You found a $3 million lottery prize in your spam folder

Zera Pearson January 24, 2022 1 min read
The man wins the lottery for the sixth time 1:02

(CNN) – A spam folder isn’t just junk mail.

Laura Spears of Oakland County, Michigan can attest to this, having recently spotted a $3 million lottery prize in her salary.

The lucky winner purchased a Mega Millions ticket on the Michigan Lottery website for the December 31, 2021 raffle. She matched five numbers to win $1 million, plus she got the Megaplier to triple her prize.

Spears, 55, told officials at Michigan Lottery. “A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account.”

“That’s when I saw an email from the lottery saying I won a prize. I couldn’t believe what I was reading, so I logged into my lottery account to confirm the email. Still everything is great! Shocked me that I already won $3 million!”

Laura Spears found a $3 million lottery prize in her spam folder.

Spears, who took home her prize at the lottery headquarters last week, said she plans to share her winnings with family and retire early.

Of course, you’ll also check your spam folder often.

“I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my list of safe senders in case I was lucky enough to get another great email,” Spears said.

Do you feel lucky? Powerball’s Monday draw is $82 million.

