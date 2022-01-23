Spirit starts day trips to Fort Lauderdale at $149 round trip from Palmerola – Diario La Tribuna

Spirit Airlines has confirmed that it will start daily flights to Fort Lauderdale for just $149 one way, taking off from Palmerola International Airport.

This will be the third air route that Spirit will provide from the new air terminal, which already has flights to Miami and Houston, and destinations priced at $149 round-trip.

Peter Fleming, CEO of EMCO Group Airports, explained that making daily flights to Fort Laurderdale is a huge advantage for travelers, as it is easier for them to make these flights.

It has been detailed that flights will be every day and will arrive in Palmerola from Fort Lauderdale at 1:00 PM. After that, they will take off from the modern airport at 2:00 pm to the same city. It should be noted that connections to the entire United States can be made from Fort Lauderdale Airport.

“We continue to expand the connections that Palmerola offers and create the conditions for the lowest rates in history for travelers from Tegucigalpa and the central region of Honduras,” Fleming said.

“This new route to and from Fort Lauderdale demonstrates the success of Palmerola’s operations and the accelerated growth we are having in offering new destinations to travelers,” Fleming said.

Palmerola International Airport began operations on December 11, 2021. At the new air terminal, whose code is XPL, there are currently five international airlines operating: Spirit, American Airlines, United, Avianca and Cuba Airlines.

The area of ​​the airport is 40 thousand square meters, which makes it the largest in Honduras. It has seven sleeves and has a track of over 2,400 metres.

Spirit Airlines was the first airline to fly into Palmerola International Airport with a flight from Houston.

In its first month of operations, Palmerola served more than 40,000 passengers at the air terminal, starting operations that experts describe as highly successful.

In all, with the new route, Spirit will add 14 weekly flights to its Palmerola operations, taking into account the daily round trip to and from Fort Lauderdale.