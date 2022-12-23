Yant García pampers her fans with free Christmas photos and videos

Former “weather girl” and number one fan of the band Tigres, Yanette García, released a free video and photo on social networks of her fans dressed up for Christmas.

they were Only a few days to finish lodges And celebrate ChristmasMany began planning dinners and exchanging gifts. congratulatory messages and even ugly jacket But One of the most famous influencers also decided to surprise her followersit is about The former “weather girl”, Yanette Garcia, who released a free video and photo on social networks of her fans dressed in a sexy Christmas outfit.

Yanet Garcia is one of the most followed girls on social networksOnly on Instagram She has nearly 15 million followersas well as being one of the main stars of OnlyFans With more subscribers and more income obtained from the payment platform in MexicoyesHe was followed by influencer Karily Ruiz.

Yanet García released OnlyFans videos and photos for free with her Christmas outfit

young model who He rose to fame by showing the weather on TVHe also participated in the “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León” contest.was one of the A candidate to become the bride of the 2022 World Cup Which is great Tigres UANL fanWhich is why there are millions of followers who monitor each of his posts.

Yanet García took advantage of these December dates to spoil her fans on social networks with a free Christmas-themed OnlyFans-style session.She wears a red lingerie set, a fishnet mini skirt, a Christmas sweater, and a Santa Claus hat.

This is not the first time the Monterrey woman has used it holiday seasons to make sFree themed and posted photo sessionsAs I did during the Mexican Revolution and Halloween and more recently Filmed with the official ball of the State of Qatar; This makes her one of the most popular women on social networks and on OnlyFans.