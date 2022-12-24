Biby Gaytán reveals her trick to looking from 20 to 50 in just 5 minutes

Baby Gaitan just revealed her best-kept beauty secret, as she recently appeared to show the audience how to put on makeup at 50 to look like a 20-year-old. And believe it or not, it’s super easy, because in 5 minutes you too can look like her.

How do you look from 20 to 50?

The first step

To begin with, Baby Gaetan perfectly cleanses and moisturizes her face, and we know that she applies a mask with hyaluronic acid and some cream with the same active ingredient to make her skin look fresh and radiant.

Baby Gaitan makeup routine. photo: Instagram

The second step

After applying the make-up base with the help of a sponge, Eduardo Capetillo’s wife suggests using one with medium coverage and not too heavy to make us look as if we are from 20 to 50 years old. Because what we are looking for is that the skin looks as natural as possible.

Third step

Then apply a little creamy blush, which is also recommended to get rid of long years on your skin, because its texture provides moisture to the face and makes it look less chapped and more moisturized.

Baby Gaitan. photo: Instagram

The fourth step

As for the eyes, she suggests using golden or brown shades because they provide warmth to the face. And some liner pencils on the lash line to help us create a more open and expressive look.

Fifth step

Finally, she applied a little translucent powder to seal her makeup and a glossy lipstick on her lips, an effect that also makes us look younger at 50. And now you know what Baby Gaetan’s tricks are to look like a 20-year-old.

