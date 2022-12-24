Sit back before you see Angela Aguilar’s grandmother who is 80 and not so famous

Singer Angela Aguilar The 19-year-old is one of the most heard voices in the entire region and as a result he is one of the great personalities on social networks. Pepe Aguilar’s daughter accumulates more than 9 million followers on Instagram alone from all latitudes who are aware of her movements.

this week Angela Aguilar I was surprised by a strong statement on the Internet when celebrating the victory of the Argentine national football team in the World Cup in Qatar. “I can’t explain it to you, because you won’t understand. 25% Argentina, 100% proud ?????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ?????????????????????????????? wrote the singer.

Along with this sentence, Angela Aguilar She shared photos of herself inside her private jet, wearing a light blue and white outfit. Some haters immediately came out to criticize her and tell her not to celebrate the victory of a country that is not her own, but what few know is that her maternal grandmother is Argentinian.

Angela Aguilar celebrates Argentina’s victory in the FIFA World Cup. Source: instagram @angela_aguilar_

It turns out that the mother Angela Aguilar And Pepe Aguilar’s wife, Aneliz Alvarez is Argentine and lived part of her childhood in that country with her mother, Eva Mendoza. The singer refers to her grandmother with great affection as “Ta,” the 80-year-old woman went to live in Mexico with her daughter and grandchildren.

Angela Aguilar and her grandmother, Eva Mendoza. Source: Angela Aguilar’s Facebook.

Although Eva Mendoza is not as famous as another grandmother Angela Aguilar Flor Sylvester can be seen, on occasion, at public events accompanying her daughter and granddaughter. There is no doubt that the lady conveyed her love for Argentina to her family, and this was reflected in the singer’s message when she saw Messi, the world champion.