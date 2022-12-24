The heartbreaking Christmas message dedicated by Penelope Menchaca to her grandson Carlo | video

The presenters of Hoy día had a moment full of strong emotions, because during the last transmission Santa Claus visited them at the recording forum, and at that time they had the opportunity to read his Christmas message. Through tears he expressed his feelings Penelope MenchacaLieutenant Colonel A Heartbreaking Message From birthdayAny Dedicated crying for his little one grandsonAnd the Carlo.

In this part of the programme, the presenters took the opportunity to present their requests to Santa at Christmas, and this was a very intimate moment in which the drivers opened their hearts to be recorded in video. Penelope Menchaca Take the space to read this Message From birthday which turned out to be severe Heartbreaking Well, he remembered the Carlo’s grandsonwhich he lost three months ago.

Related news

in tears, Penelope Menchaca Dedicated He is Heartbreaking Message she has grandson CarloAnd the“It’s been a tough year, Santa, three months ago I lost my grandson and I know you have a very direct relationship there, so I want to ask you please if you could deliver this letter to Carlo”begins by telling the announcer of Hoy Día, because for her this loss was very strong, because it was a difficult few months for Menchaca and her family.

they grandson Carloa problem was born in his heart, and as a way to show his love and that he will always remember the little one, I gave Penelope Menchaca He is Heartbreaking Message From birthdaySame as what was read crying Well, it’s a very emotional text that he couldn’t help but shed tears. The announcer’s words were shattered because it was a message full of feelings.

Carlo, when your mother is asleep tonight, step into this world of dreams and tell her that every time you say your name she hears it… let her know that you are by her side drying her tears, tell her that you know how brave and strong he is, that you remember all the songs and games and kisses with which he filled your days With joy, confess to him that you do not forget everything that fought for you, and that no one will be able to erase it. The memory of how much I love you.”

After reading this Heartbreaking Message From birthday what Penelope Menchaca Dedicated crying she has grandson CarloSanta Claus reminded the presenter that the little one had now become a little angel who came to Earth for a short time for a special reason, and that now he was no longer with his family, he had become a light that would always be present in his heart and in the heart of his daughter Yanya.

“I know that although your heart was not strong enough for this world, she had a heart so big that it would make your heart beat forever.”Referring to his daughter Yanya with these words Penelope Menchaca End this emotional Message From birthday what Dedicated for his little one Carlo’s grandson.