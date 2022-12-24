December 25, 2022

The heartbreaking Christmas message dedicated by Penelope Menchaca to her grandson Carlo | video

Lane Skeldon December 25, 2022 3 min read

The presenters of Hoy día had a moment full of strong emotions, because during the last transmission Santa Claus visited them at the recording forum, and at that time they had the opportunity to read his Christmas message. Through tears he expressed his feelings Penelope MenchacaLieutenant Colonel A Heartbreaking Message From birthdayAny Dedicated crying for his little one grandsonAnd the Carlo.

In this part of the programme, the presenters took the opportunity to present their requests to Santa at Christmas, and this was a very intimate moment in which the drivers opened their hearts to be recorded in video. Penelope Menchaca Take the space to read this Message From birthday which turned out to be severe Heartbreaking Well, he remembered the Carlo’s grandsonwhich he lost three months ago.

